Jennifer Lopez stunned in jeans and platform heels as she approached the private jet, just a day after having coffee with her twins father Marc Anthony. Jennifer Lopez, 51, is a jet setter! The This Is Me…Then singer was spotted boarding a plane once again on Friday, May 28th alongside her adorable twins Max and Emme, 13. The trio were seen walking along a tarmac and towards the plane as they prepared to head out of Miami. Jennifer sported a long sleeve black top and loose fitting ripped jean, along with a sky high pair of heels: she traded in her sneakers for the round toe black “Dolly” pump by Charlotte Olympia. The unique shoes featured a chunky gold platform.