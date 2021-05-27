Cancel
Please leave turtles wild, wildlife officials say

Cover picture for the articleKeeping native turtles as pets is prohibited because it can harm the turtle and pose threats to wild turtle populations, Vermont wildlife department officials say. “Capturing a wild turtle and keeping it as a pet, even if only for a short time, is not only bad for that individual turtle but it could be detrimental to the entire turtle population as well,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife herpetologist Luke Groff. “Releasing captured turtles back into the wild could introduce wildlife diseases into the population or disrupt population genetics if released into a new population. Adult turtles usually have well-defined home ranges, so releasing a turtle in unfamiliar habitat may result in its slow death since it won’t know where to find food or take shelter.”

