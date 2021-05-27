newsbreak-logo
‘Couldn’t stay quiet’: Capitol cop’s mom wants Jan. 6 probe

By COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Brian Sicknick’s family wants to uncover every detail about the Jan. 6 insurrection by pro-Trump rioters, when the Capitol Police officer collapsed and later died. They can’t understand why lawmakers do not. Sicknick was one of the on-duty officers badly outnumbered by the mob who stormed the building,...

