Fort Myers, FL

VIDEO: Police search for Fort Myers burglar with ‘unique walk’

By Katherine Hamilton
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Police are searching for a man who they described as having a “unique walk.”

The suspect can be seen on surveillance video on May 21 taking long, flailing strides after allegedly stealing from the Auto Repair Shop at 2445 Concorde Drive in Fort Myers.

The man was with another man when he stole a Kobalt toolbox around 4:36 a.m., though the footage does not show the second suspect, according to the Fort Myers Police Department [FMPD].

Police said they believe the suspect is responsible for a string of burglaries along Fowler Street and further described him as white, tall and slender.

Investigators are hoping the suspect’s suspicious strut will help identify him.

Cameras at RNS Automotive captured the burglars moments before they stole a tool box.

Next door, the suspects checked car doors, looking inside and rummaging around. They got away from Superior Auto Care with a wallet and a gun.

Miguel Gonzalez, owner of Superior Auto Care, found out that his business was a target of the crime by his customer.

“He was pretty upset,” said the auto shop owner. “I offered to fix his car for free.”

Another vehicle on the lot was rifled through, but nothing was taken from that vehicle or the shop itself.

“I come and do my best everyday for other people to try to screw with your business,” said Gonzalez.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FMPD or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

