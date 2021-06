The original Costes, on Rue Saint-Honoré, was one of the. earliest cult anti-hotels. Not really a hotel, more like a members’ club that happened to have 78 smallish, baroque-chic bedrooms above, the permanent semi darkness of its womb-like downstairs interior always packed with a kind of real-life Call My Agent! cast. The new Castiglione addition, slated to open in May, has taken over a building on the adjacent Rue Castiglione; it is connected to the original, now called Saint-Honoré, via a secret doorway. But with its brightness and openness, the annexe initially seems completely different.