There has certainly been a renewed interest in telling the story of legendary boxers as of late. Leading the way, Mahershala Ali announced that he would be playing the role of legendary heavyweight champion Jack Johnson in an HBO series. Then, Amazon announced it was working with Michael B. Jordan and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter to develop a limited series exploring the life of Muhammad Ali. Rounding out the slate of boxing content, Jamie Foxx revealed that he would play Mike Tyson in a new series. Now, ABC is looking to step into the boxing realm.