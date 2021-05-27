Renewed anguish over my husband’s death from hospital-acquired Covid
Your article on hospital Covid deaths (Up to 8,700 patients died after catching Covid in English hospitals, 24 May), followed by Dominic Cummings’ revelations, have caused renewed anguish in our house. My husband, Douglas Worrall, was a fit and active 87-year-old with no underlying health problems, but last December an ear infection took him to our local hospital, where he was advised to have in-patient antibiotic treatment. We were fearful of Covid but agreed.www.theguardian.com