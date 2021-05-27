Renewed anguish over my husband’s death from hospital-acquired Covid

“I miss my mommy. I want to go to heaven to see mommy.”. This is what 4-year-old Soleil Irving recently said to her grandmother, Wanda Irving. After the sudden death in 2017 of Soleil’s mother, Shalon Irving, from pregnancy-related complications, Wanda’s life has never been the same. And Soleil’s words haunt the living. They invoke the layers of loss faced by Black mothers and Black children in the ongoing Black maternal health crisis in the United States. Living the daily toll of this heartache, as Soleil and Wanda do, is the aftermath of maternal mortality.