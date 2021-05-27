newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Renewed anguish over my husband’s death from hospital-acquired Covid

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour article on hospital Covid deaths (Up to 8,700 patients died after catching Covid in English hospitals, 24 May), followed by Dominic Cummings’ revelations, have caused renewed anguish in our house. My husband, Douglas Worrall, was a fit and active 87-year-old with no underlying health problems, but last December an ear infection took him to our local hospital, where he was advised to have in-patient antibiotic treatment. We were fearful of Covid but agreed.

www.theguardian.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Cummings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anguish#Face Treatment#Emergency Treatment#Infection Control#Health Problems#Traffic Deaths#Non Covid#Nhs#Hospital Covid Deaths#Husband#Covid Patients#English Hospitals#Emergency Admissions#Reflection#Grateful Passivity#Ward Layouts#Incoming Cases#Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthdelawarebusinessnow.com

Covid update: No new deaths, 85 new cases, 84 hospitalizations

Delaware is now going days without seeing a new death from coronavirus complications. Zero deaths were posted in the Monday Monday report from the Delaware Division of Public Health Delaware’s total number of Covid-related deaths remained at 1,651. The other numbers:. 85 new positive cases, bringing the overall total to...
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

What hospitals learned from COVID

The pandemic’s winter surge sent county hospitals to the brink. Many local facilities brought in college nursing students to offset staffing shortages and created temporary outdoor triage centers to manage the rising COVID-19 cases and deaths across the healthcare system. Today, four months later, there is a light at the...
Public Healththeridgefieldpress.com

Opinion: Long COVID shows pandemic's woes far from over

The pandemic’s acute effects on people’s lives has appropriately held the nation’s attention, but the long-term effects that many people suffer is garnering increasing attention. Now officially termed Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2, or PASC, but formerly known as long COVID, this syndrome represents a debilitating constellation of symptoms that persist long after a period when people should have recovered from the initial stages of the illness.
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘What chance did Mum have?’: two women who died with hospital-acquired Covid

David Griffin, 59, from Ashby-de-la-Zouch. My 85-year-old mother, Kathleen Trueman, contracted Covid-19 in Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham. She was admitted on 30 September for a fall. She also had diabetic ulcers and delirium and had been in and out of hospital. She tested negative for Covid, but I then got a call on Thursday 8 October to say she’d got hospital-acquired Covid and was being moved to City hospital, where Covid cases were being concentrated.
WorldPopculture

Princess Suffering Concerning Complications in Wake of COVID-19 Battle

A member of the royal family is still dealing with complications from COVID-19 six months after she contracted the virus, according to a report by Royal Central. Princess Michael of Kent is currently sick with blood clots. Sources close to her said that she is still getting medical treatment. The...
RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

This nurse is on a mission to vaccinate her community and save lives after losing her husband

Nurse Carla Brown is on a mission to vaccinate her community and help save as many lives as possible. Along with fellow coronavirus crusaders, she has helped administer 750 vaccination shots since starting their mission in March. For Brown, the vaccination drive is very personal, having lost her husband to coronavirus. The nurse, who hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is focusing on vaccinating the elderly, and homebound. The drive is also aimed at vaccinating those who don't have access to a vaccination site, according to Good Morning America.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Father of girl, seven, who died after waiting two hours in a hospital's emergency room shares how her name will live on in a new program helping gravely ill kids get the treatment they need

The father of a young girl who died after waiting two hours in a hospital's emergency room has praised a new program that will prevent other children from dying. Aishwarya Aswath, seven, was rushed to Perth Children's Hospital on April 3 after she came down with a fever the day before and her condition rapidly deteriorated.
Women's Healththelily.com

An esteemed Black doctor died after childbirth. 4 years later, her mother and daughter are still living with the grief.

“I miss my mommy. I want to go to heaven to see mommy.”. This is what 4-year-old Soleil Irving recently said to her grandmother, Wanda Irving. After the sudden death in 2017 of Soleil’s mother, Shalon Irving, from pregnancy-related complications, Wanda’s life has never been the same. And Soleil’s words haunt the living. They invoke the layers of loss faced by Black mothers and Black children in the ongoing Black maternal health crisis in the United States. Living the daily toll of this heartache, as Soleil and Wanda do, is the aftermath of maternal mortality.
Los Angeles County, CAnewsnationnow.com

12 fully vaccinated people died of COVID in L.A. County, showing shots work ‘extraordinarily well,’ health officials say

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — With millions of people in Los Angeles County now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, public health officials said Thursday evidence is becoming clearer that the shots provide exceptional protection against sickness and death from the virus. NewsNation affiliate KTLA reports data on “breakthrough cases,” or people who...