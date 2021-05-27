Cancel
Carlinville, IL

CAH Commemorative Bricks available for purchase

Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the 10th year in a row, the Carlinville Area Hospital Auxiliary is inviting area residents to order their commemorative, etched bricks that adorn the flag-pole-centered patio near the hospital’s main entrance. Every year since the program began as an Auxiliary fundraiser to support the new facility, the public has been able to order the bricks to commemorate some special person, place, organization or other entity. The cost of each brick is $125, the same price it has been for the last 10 years.

