UPDATED: 6 Armenian Soldiers Taken Hostage by Azerbaijani Military in Gegharkunik

By Asbarez Staff
Asbarez News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmenia’s Defense Ministry says Azerbaijan has amassed 1,000 soldiers in Armenia’s sovereign territory. Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that six Armenian soldiers were taken hostage by Azerbaijani troops in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province on Thursday, complicating an already tense standoff, which began on May 12 when Azerbaijani forces breached Armenia’s borders and advanced into the Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces.

asbarez.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikol Pashinyan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Azerbaijani#Hostage#Military Forces#Armenian#The Defense Ministry#Azeri#Russian#The European Parliament#Foreign Ministry
