General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zomprogna) and Samantha McCall (Kelly Monaco) has been getting closer as Dante returned to Port Charles just as his ex-wife Lulu Falconeri (Emme Rylan) suffered severe brain injuries after an explosion at the Floating Rib. Meanwhile, Sam has decided that with Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) targeting Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and not afraid to hurt children, that she and Jason can no longer be together. Since both of them were newly single, it was good for Dante and Samantha to have someone to navigate through life with.