Warsaw Announces Series Of Tiger Way Athletic Awards

NAPPANEE – Northridge went ahead and finished the job Friday night. The Raiders claimed tennis titles on four of the five courts to lay claim to the Northern Lakes Conference Girls Tennis Championships team crown. The Raiders had titles from Riley Wheatley and Lilah Dean at one and two singles, and both of its doubles teams were also victorious, earned by Brynne Gayler and Peyton Keiper at No. 1 and Taylin Cress and Morgan Mack at No. 2.