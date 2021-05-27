Brewers, hop aboard the Rock On project. Support Sweet Relief

Emerging rapper Brandon Blvd is spreading positivity and good vibes through his latest EP ‘Safer at Home’. It is a hip-hop project featuring Uni’Q and Mai Ty. A stylish sound design and a smooth meandering rapping style have united in the latest EP ‘Safer at Home’ by Brandon Blvd. Just like its title suggests, the EP is masterfully crafted with deep dark emotions regarding the ruinous effect of the pandemic. The EP consists of six unique bangers created with an unusual tone and a blended essence of hip hop and RnB. It churns out the essence of new-age hip hop music, each of the tracks like ‘Bittersweet Symphony’, ‘Dark Rooms and Cartoons’, and ‘Out of My Mind’ to name some. The EP depicts how the independent artist struggled mentally, financially, and creatively during the pandemic. And the obligation to bounce back and remain resilient in the name of hiphop culture that most of the time underestimate his sacrifices.