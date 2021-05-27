newsbreak-logo
Bremerton, WA

Brewers, hop aboard the Rock On project. Support Sweet Relief

By Kendall Jones
washingtonbeerblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrosby Hops and Silver City Brewery invite brewers to join in and support musicians and music industry workers. Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides financial assistance to struggling musicians and music industry workers. Crosby Hops and Silver City Brewery are spearheading a plan to support that organization. All breweries, large and small, are invited to join in. The first-ever Rock On beer collaboration will raise awareness and funds for Sweet Relief.

washingtonbeerblog.com
