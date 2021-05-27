newsbreak-logo
Southwest Harbor, ME

Island Briefs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAR HARBOR — Members of the Mount Desert Island High School Class of 2021 pose while attending their “prom-ish” on Sunday. With the help of donations from the community and the hard work of a group of parents and other class supporters, the 91 seniors in attendance were able to celebrate a time-honored rite of passage during the COVID era. There were 150 people in attendance at the event that was held at the Bar Harbor Club. The Class of 2021 wishes to thank everyone for their donations and support.

Hancock County, MEwabi.tv

First of its kind housing shelter grand opening Saturday

ELLSWORTH Maine (WABI) - A transitional housing shelter for families in Hancock County, is celebrating a grand opening this weekend. Families First Community Center in Ellsworth is a first of its kind- with a mission to break the cycle of homelessness by helping families learn the skills they need to gain self-sufficiency.
Maine StateWPFO

PHOTOS | Rare Maine lobster finds a home at UNE

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford is now home to another rare lobster. The split-colored lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation. [Hallowell business receives rare blue lobster in shipment]. According to...
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Maine’s UNE Marine Science Center Is Home to Another Incredibly Rare Lobster

The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford, Maine has done it again. They are the proud keepers of another super-rare lobster. This lobster has its color split right down the middle. Amazing! Back in February UNE became home to a one-in-30 million rare yellow lobster which was named Banana. Finding a split-colored lobster is even rarer; one-in-50 million! Shouldn't Banana's new roommate be called Banana Split?
Hancock County, MEfoxbangor.com

New courthouse proposed for Hancock County

AUGUSTA — State lawmakers are reviewing a bill that would allow for the construction of a new courthouse in Hancock County. Several years ago, the Maine Legislature passed a bond issue to update courthouses in Oxford, Waldo and York counties. The senator sponsoring the bill said the leftover money would...
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Bar Harbor, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Rosalie’s to Delay Opening in 2021

Our best wishes go out to the Crowe family in Bar Harbor, as they will need to delay the opening of Rosalie's in Bar Harbor because of a medical issue. In a Facebook posting on Sunday, May 16th, Rosalie's stated that Rick will require heart surgery. The good news is that the prognosis is good, and the family anticipates opening later in the summer. In the meantime just stay hungry, and think about ordering some delicious pizza.
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Three Maine conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield over Kennebec dams

Three conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield Renewable Partners for what the groups say are repeated violations of the federal Endangered Species Act, the latest salvo over Brookfield's dams on the Kennebec River. Four dams owned by Brookfield (NYSE: BEP) between Waterville and Skowhegan threaten the survival of Atlantic salmon,...
Southwest Harbor, MEmdislander.com

Nature: Blooming flower list keeps getting longer

Here on Mount Desert Island, seeing an eagle is special, but not unusual. Adult eagles are very beautiful and are here throughout the year. Their size is impressive, with a wingspread of 6 to 7 1/2 feet. Eagles are mainly fish eaters. They let other birds, like osprey, catch the fish and then they steal it by making the other bird drop it. Eagles can catch fish on their own, but they prefer letting other birds do the work. Although not elegant, eagles will also be happy with finding and eating dead fish and even roadkill.
Maine StateWMTW

Thank you EMS workers: Maine celebrates National EMS Week

PORTLAND, Maine — National EMS Week is underway, with departments across Maine helping honor and celebrate the work done by emergency medical services employees. This is the 46th year for the celebration and the theme this year is, "This is EMS: Caring for Our Communities." Many providers and departments across...
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Low-flying airplane to map rural Maine

STATEWIDE — A low-flying airplane over northern Maine will be mapping the region’s geology later this month. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Maine Geological Survey to obtain images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments on...
Bar Harbor, MEmdislander.com

Coastal study group idea sent back ashore 

AUGUSTA—A resolution that would have created a 25-member study group to research how best to balance new coastal development with environmental conservation was shot down by a legislative committee last week after concerns over the resolve’s vague language and strong objections from the aquaculture industry. “I hear the intention, but we had masses...