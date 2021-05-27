Island Briefs
BAR HARBOR — Members of the Mount Desert Island High School Class of 2021 pose while attending their “prom-ish” on Sunday. With the help of donations from the community and the hard work of a group of parents and other class supporters, the 91 seniors in attendance were able to celebrate a time-honored rite of passage during the COVID era. There were 150 people in attendance at the event that was held at the Bar Harbor Club. The Class of 2021 wishes to thank everyone for their donations and support.www.mdislander.com