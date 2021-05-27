newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Studies: Immunity for those who had COVID-19 and those vaccinated could last for years

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6nIL_0aDZyOxh00

Two recently released studies seem to show that those who have been infected with COVID-19 will likely have lifelong immunity from the virus that has killed more than 3.4 million people worldwide.

According to The New York Times, a study published Monday in the journal Nature showed cells that retain a memory of the virus persist in a person’s bone marrow and may produce antibodies whenever the body needs them, even years later.

Antibodies are proteins within the body that can recognize invading viruses and work to neutralize them.

The second study was posted online at BioRxiv, a site for biology research, and it found that certain cells, called memory B cells, continue to mature and strengthen for at least 12 months after a person is first infected with the virus.

Both reports looked at people who had been exposed to the novel coronavirus within the past 12 months.

“People who were infected and get vaccinated really have a terrific response, a terrific set of antibodies, because they continue to evolve their antibodies,” said Dr. Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University in New York who led the study on memory maturation.

Nussenzweig’s team found that neutralizing antibodies, or antibodies that help to prevent reinfection from a virus, were unchanged for between six and 12 months after infection by the COVID-19 virus.

“I expect that they (the antibodies) will last for a long time.”

The results could be similar for those who have not been infected with the virus but have gotten the COVID-19 vaccination.

Protection from COVID-19 vaccines alone will likely not be as strong and could lead to the need for a booster shot at some time in the future, according to Nussenzweig.

“That’s the kind of thing that we will know very, very soon,” he said.

To read the New York Times story on the new research, click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
46K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccination#Cells#The New York Times#Biorxiv#Rockefeller University#Cox Media Group#Nature#Covid 19 Vaccines#Lifelong Immunity#Infection#Neutralizing Antibodies#Invading Viruses#Biology Research#Reinfection#Bone Marrow#People#Memory Maturation#Dr Michel Nussenzweig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthLake Geneva Regional News

Doctors urge COVID-19 vaccine for those who had coronavirus infection

As demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to wane amid plentiful supply, doctors are urging one group in particular to get immunized: those who have had COVID-19. A previous coronavirus infection is thought to prevent people from getting infected again for three months or more, but vaccination is believed to provide longer and better protection, including against some of the more transmissible coronavirus variants. Some people mistakenly think they can skip the vaccine if they were infected, leading doctors to emphasize the recommendation that they, too, should get the injections.
Public Healththestkittsnevisobserver.com

Vaccine refusal is as dangerous a pandemic as COVID-19

(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also a Senior Fellow at the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London and Massey College in the University of Toronto. The views expressed are entirely his own) Vaccine...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Global Dengue Virus Infections Far Surpass COVID-19 – New Discovery Could Aid Vaccine Development

Dengue immune function discovery could benefit much-needed vaccine development. Despite a daunting more than 130 million cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections to date worldwide, another global pathogen — the Aedes mosquito-borne dengue virus — saw a record number of over 400 million cases in 2019. But vaccine development has been challenging due to the need to protect equally against all four dengue strains. The discovery of new possible biomarkers to predict clinical and immune responses to dengue virus infection, published today (May 24, 2021) in Nature Communication, could be critical to informing future vaccines.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Half of People Who Did This Had No Antibodies After Vaccination, Study Says

Just like the coronavirus itself, the vaccine that protects against COVID-19 can affect everyone differently. Some people have no side effects, others are stuck in bed for a couple of days. And while some people build up strong immunity after getting their shots, others aren't so lucky. While it's difficult to predict how you'll respond, medical experts have cautioned that people with autoimmune disorders or those who take immune suppressants may not have a robust response. And now, a new study found that one group of people tends to have particularly reduced immunity after getting vaccinated. In fact, half of them have no antibodies after their vaccination.
ScienceNBC San Diego

Study: COVID-19 Vaccines May Not Offer Same Protection for People With Immune Disorders

Benjamin Street feels as if he has been stripped of the promise that vaccines would protect him -- robbed of the chance to get back to normal life. “[I was] thinking this is really cool, it's going to be great, it's going to work, everyone is going to get it and then we’ll be back to normal,” Street said, recalling what he felt when he heard the vaccine had been approved. “But here we are.”
Public HealthMiddletown Press

ND officials: COVID-19 masks not needed for those vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday issued new guidance on wearing coronavirus masks. State health officer Nizar Wehbi says the department is aligning with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors and outdoors.
Worldinews.co.uk

Experts clash over claims vaccines could mean pandemic is over within weeks

The UK could be on the cusp of declaring the Covid pandemic “over” if the vaccines ensure hospitalisations do not increase, in a further sign that restrictions could be removed next month. Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford, suggested the pandemic could...
Scienceyournews.com

Covid vaccines worsen disease upon exposure, and trial participants are not being warned by doctors or researchers

(Natural News) Patients who participated in Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” clinical trials were not told that the injections could worsen disease upon exposure to challenge or circulating viruses, a new study has found. Researchers from New York University (NYU) and Tulane University looked at available published literature to see whether...
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

COVID booster shot will likely be needed within a year of vaccination, Dr. Fauci says

While the world may be opening up because of the increase in Covid-19 vaccinations, top medical experts say there may be another round of shots needed within about a year. A booster Covid-19 vaccine for people who have already been vaccinated may be needed as soon as eight to 12 months after their second shot, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Public Healthbiospace.com

Study: COVID-19 More Dangerous for Those With High Cholesterol, Heart Disease

Speculation regarding poorer outcomes for those with high cholesterol and/or heart disease infected with SARS-CoV-2 are well known. This week, a real-world study published by the FH Foundation confirms COVID-19 increased heart attack rates significantly in patients with these conditions. Familial hypercholesterolemia is a common yet severely underdiagnosed genetic condition....
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Covid-19 Vaccines Shown To Protect Against Silent Infections

Two studies published in this week’s Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) demonstrated that people who received the Covid-19 vaccine were significantly less likely to test positive for the virus, even if asymptomatic. One of the most challenging issues throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been asymptomatic transmission of the virus from one person to another. Many have developed transmissible infections well before symptoms develop, if symptoms develop at all. Oftentimes referred to as ‘silent infections,’ asymptomatic spread has been the source of widespread surges, and countless illnesses and deaths throughout the world. This continues to be the case in areas where viral spread is surging, namely in India.
Public HealthABC 33/40 News

Those fully vaccinated very unlikely to spread COVID-19, Fauci says

Fully vaccinated people may be a “dead end” to COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci says based on research and data, those who are fully vaccinated are very unlikely to spread the virus. Doctors call this "promising news." As more people get vaccinated the chances of COVID spreading or of us seeing...
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

6 Biggest COVID-19 Vaccine Myths Busted By Top Doctors

Many Americans are hesitant to get vaccinated due to misinformation. U.S. states are expected to give at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of adults by July 4. Health experts have cleared up the confusion about the vaccine with reliable facts. At least three states in the United States...
Pharmaceuticalswitneygazette.co.uk

Pandemic 'is over' if vaccines stop deaths says Oxford professor

THE Covid-19 pandemic would be 'over' if hospitalisations and deaths remain low, one of the Oxford vaccine group professors has said. Andrew Pollard, a member of the Oxford Vaccine Group which developed the jab being produced by AstraZeneca, also told Radio 4's Today Programme the coronavirus was likely to continue to infect people.
Posted by
Shin

Are the Spike Proteins Used in Covid-19 Vaccines Actually Safe?

Although studies have found harmful effects of SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins, the proper interpretation is key. Within a year of the pandemic, science has developed many vaccines for Covid-19, with a few already gaining FDA approval for emergency use. But many are still worried about the potential undiscovered side effects of such vaccines, which this article aims to address.