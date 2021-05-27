Cancel
UPDATE: Jury deliberates to decide if 2018 Econo Lodge murder was self-defense

By Erin Wise
wgxa.tv
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. -- The jury dismissed for the evening with no verdict. Deliberations will continue Friday morning. MACON, Ga. -- The jury is deliberating after closing arguments. The defense's closing argument reiterated the size difference between Mays and Lester, that Lester was a bully, he was belligerent the day of the incident, had already been asked to leave, had a handgun on him and that Mays feared for his, his girlfriend's and everyone else's life that day.

