Motormouth: Another reason to check the manual

Westech Performance tests a big-block Chevy built for the street and the strip. For whatever reason, big-block engines, especially Chevy ones, have been dominating the dyno time over at Westech Performance lately. And with the weather starting to get nice, quite a few boat engines have been showing up along with the street and strip car stuff. Engine Masters co-host, and the guy behind the dyno at Westech Performance, Steve Brule, isn't one to discriminate, so when he sees something cool, whether it's for surf or turf, he's quick to send it over for us to check out. This time around, it's a blown and injected big-block destined for a 135-mph boat. And while 135 mph doesn't sound that fast in a car, it's hauling serious backside on the water.