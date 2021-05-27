newsbreak-logo
Motormouth: Another reason to check the manual

By Bob Weber
Orlando Sentinel
Cover picture for the articleQ: In light of your ongoing efforts to get people to crack open their owner’s manuals, I thought you might enjoy this story. When I took delivery of a German sports car, the salesman advised me there was no break-in period required and that customers routinely took brand-new cars straight to the track. With my internal “Huh?” meter threatening to spontaneously combust, I resisted my long-delayed urges and took it nice and slow (under 50 mph) on the way home. There, I discovered on page 14 of the owner’s manual that for the first 2,000 miles of operation, the manufacturer urged drivers to avoid full throttle starts and abrupt stops, decline from participation in motor sports events and avoid engine speeds over 4,000 rpm. That’s very different from what the salesman said. Keep on fighting the good fight.

