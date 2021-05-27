General Hospital News: Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte Cassadine) Lands In Hospital After A Major Accident

Shiloh had GENERAL HOSPITAL fans buzzing from his very first appearance. Especially since he originally introduced himself as Hank, and his real name was actually David! While the character was new, the actor may have looked familiar to viewers since Coby Ryan McLaughlin has appeared in numerous primetime series over the years as well as another soap. The actor made his debut in December 2018 but admitted in a podcast interview in September 2019 that his stint as the diabolical villain was coming to an end.