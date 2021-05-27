newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

General Hospital News: Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte Cassadine) Lands In Hospital After A Major Accident

By Authors
TV Season & Spoilers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest General Hospital spoilers have some unfortunate news for the fans. Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte Cassadine) is in hospital after she got in an accident. Recently, Scarlett took onto her Instagram to inform her fans that last week she got into a bike crash. The poor child got hurt pretty bad. She has had surgeries on both her arms and stitches on her chin. She has spent a couple of days in the hospital.

www.tvseasonspoilers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stitches#General Hospital News#Crash#Surgeries#Nurses#Bike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Violent Crimessoapsindepth.com

What Happened to Shiloh on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Shiloh had GENERAL HOSPITAL fans buzzing from his very first appearance. Especially since he originally introduced himself as Hank, and his real name was actually David! While the character was new, the actor may have looked familiar to viewers since Coby Ryan McLaughlin has appeared in numerous primetime series over the years as well as another soap. The actor made his debut in December 2018 but admitted in a podcast interview in September 2019 that his stint as the diabolical villain was coming to an end.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Sasha Names Michael As Her Baby Daddy

General Hospital spoilers reveal Sasha continuing to keep her baby’s paternity away from Cyrus, thinking she is saving Brando. Because Carly told her to. General Hospital Spoilers – Michael Corinthos And Willow Tait Can’t Catch A Break. Could Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) be about to make Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael’s...
TV Seriesdailysoapdish.com

ABC ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Is Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) Fooling Herself?

ABC ‘General Hospital’ (GH) spoilers reveal Jasper Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) gave Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) a reality check recently. While we still think he’s completely naïve to think that Carly would ever give up the life, we do see where he sees this situation far more clearly than she does. Let’s take a look at how this is likely to be a disaster.
TV & Videosdailysoapdish.com

ABC ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Cameron Faces the Music, Harrison Chase Feels the Call of Duty

FABC ‘General Hospital’ (GH) spoilers for May 4th reveal Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) might be feeling the call of duty. Meanwhile, we’ll see Cameron Webber (William Lipton) about to face the music, while Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) opens up. We also have a feeling we know what Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is up to next. Let’s take a look at the promo and teasers.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Alum TK Weaver Injured Again

Boys are always getting into scrapes, but it’s starting to look like TK Weaver (ex-Danny, GENERAL HOSPITAL) is trying to break some kind of record! While still recovering from a bike accident he had in January, the young actor has now broken his foot! “Haven’t been posting much,” his mom shared via his Instagram post. “This one was for his teeth. Oh, he also recently broke a bone in his foot. Always something with this kid.”
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Week Of May 31: Willow’s Demand, Peter Cornered, Portia And Trina Terrorized

General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 31 reveal that Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) demands the truth. Peter August (Wes Ramsey) is backed into a corner. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) has a major confrontation. Plus, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) is forced to help Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). Meanwhile, Trina Robinson (Sydney Makayla) is in mortal danger.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital News: Steve Burton And Bradford Anderson’s Comeback

General Hospital stars Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) and Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) are back on the road and fans couldn’t be more excited! In fact, their first stop for the ‘Stone Cold and the Jackal’ tour in Lutherville, Maryland was a massive success! This is the first time that the General Hospital co-stars and best friends were back on stage after the ongoing pandemic that has been the coronavirus canceled all of their plans last summer. Here’s what you need to know.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Lulu’s Miracle Recovery, Coma Ends? Emme Rylan’s New Chapter

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) is in a coma. In reality, the actress was written out of the soap, which she makes clear was not her decision. Fans have been calling for her return. With Rylan’s family back in L.A., they finally found a home and are moving in right now! Does this mean we might be closer to Rylan’s return and Lulu waking up?
Entertainmentsoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Jason and Britt Heat Up!

Things are reaching the boiling point in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! As the week unfolds, Carly’s plans are thwarted, Willow suspects Sasha’s secret, Mike worries about Nina’s safety, Cyrus and Peter get ready for action, and Jason and Britt continue to grow closer than ever before!. Cyrus has been showing...
Entertainmentsoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 5/18/21: Who Does Sonny Recognize?

Questions and revelations abound in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Olivia wants to know why she has a new housemate, Willow suspects that Finn isn’t being fully honest, Chase demands answers from his bio dad, Jason commands that Britt tell him who she’s been in contact with, Anna delivers bad news, and an amnesiac Sonny recognizes someone!
TV Seriessoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 5/14/21: Phyllis Figures It Out!

Prepare for some heated confrontations in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Sasha comes face-to-face with Cyrus, Valentin and Brook Lynn discuss their “baby,” Michael and Willow struggle with their relationship, and Nina keeps Elijah at arm’s length as Phyllis figures out what’s going on with Sonny!. As if dealing with morning...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Week Of May 17: Britt Fights, Sonny’s Connection, Sasha’s Second Chance

General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 17 reveal that Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) gets ready to fight. Sonny Corinthos aka “Mike” (Maurice Benard) makes a connection. Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) views her situation as a second chance. Plus, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) gets a victory and Friday will be a tribute episode for Sean Donely (John Reilly).
Entertainmentsoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Anna Shares Heartbreaking News

It’s time for the truth in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, but not everyone’s going to like what they hear (if they even hear the truth)! News of Sasha’s pregnancy spreads around Port Charles, Sonny worries about Nina, Chase wants the full story, and Anna reports some tragic news. “Will someone...
TV & Videossoapoperaspy.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Chase’s Poisoning Long-Term, Michael And Willow Take Risks To Be Together?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal that fans shouldn’t expect a quick resolution to Harrison Chase’s (Josh Swickard) poisoning storyline. When discussing May Sweeps, the head writer hinted that it could go on a while. If that turns out to be the case, just how long will Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) hold off on their romance?
TV & Videossoapoperaspy.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Kimberly McCullough Back On GH – Has Showdown With Anna About Peter?

For months, it was teased that Kimberly McCullough, would return to General Hospital as Robin Scorpio for the special episode to celebrate the life of John Reilly, who played Commissioner Sean Donnelly from 1985 to 1995. Reilly died at the age of 86, and the tribute episode will air on May 21, 2021, with Reilly’s real life daughter, Caitlin Reilly, taking over the role of Sean’s daughter, Annie.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Friday, May 7: Peter Grills Maxie, Anna Questioned, Cameron’s Reveal, Carly’s Weight

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, May 7 reveal that Peter August (Wes Ramsey) shows up at Maxie Jones’ (Kirsten Storms) door. He demands answers and she struggles to find an answer. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is questioned and Cameron Webber (Michael Lipton) reveals information. Plus, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) feels the weight of her husband’s absence.