General Hospital News: Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte Cassadine) Lands In Hospital After A Major Accident
The latest General Hospital spoilers have some unfortunate news for the fans. Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte Cassadine) is in hospital after she got in an accident. Recently, Scarlett took onto her Instagram to inform her fans that last week she got into a bike crash. The poor child got hurt pretty bad. She has had surgeries on both her arms and stitches on her chin. She has spent a couple of days in the hospital.www.tvseasonspoilers.com