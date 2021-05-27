Cancel
Gene expression alterations in salivary gland epithelia of Sjögren’s syndrome patients are associated with clinical and histopathological manifestations

By Ariana Dela Cruz, Vinay Kartha, Andrew Tilston-Lunel, Rongjuan Mi, Taylor L. Reynolds, Michael Mingueneau, Stefano Monti, Janicke L. Jensen, Kathrine Skarstein, Xaralabos Varelas, Maria A. Kukuruzinska
Cover picture for the articleSjögren’s syndrome (SS) is a complex autoimmune disease associated with lymphocytic infiltration and secretory dysfunction of salivary and lacrimal glands. Although the etiology of SS remains unclear, evidence suggests that epithelial damage of the glands elicits immune and fibrotic responses in SS. To define molecular changes underlying epithelial tissue damage in SS, we laser capture microdissected (LCM) labial salivary gland epithelia from 8 SS and 8 non-SS controls for analysis by RNA sequencing (RNAseq). Computational interrogation of gene expression signatures revealed that, in addition to a division of SS and non-SS samples, there was a potential intermediate state overlapping clustering of SS and non-SS samples. Differential expression analysis uncovered signaling events likely associated with distinct SS pathogenesis. Notable signals included the enrichment of IFN-γ and JAK/STAT-regulated genes, and the induction of genes encoding secreted factors, such as LTF, BMP3, and MMP7, implicated in immune responses, matrix remodeling and tissue destruction. Identification of gene expression signatures of salivary epithelia associated with mixed clinical and histopathological characteristics suggests that SS pathology may be defined by distinct molecular subtypes. We conclude that gene expression changes arising in the damaged salivary epithelia may offer novel insights into the signals contributing to SS development and progression.

ScienceNature.com

CBP/p300 HAT maintains the gene network critical for β cell identity and functional maturity

Loss of β cell identity and functional immaturity are thought to be involved in β cell failure in type 2 diabetes. CREB-binding protein (CBP) and its paralogue p300 act as multifunctional transcriptional co-activators and histone acetyltransferases (HAT) with extensive biological functions. However, whether the regulatory role of CBP/p300 in islet β cell function depends on the HAT activity remains uncertain. In this current study, A-485, a selective inhibitor of CBP/p300 HAT activity, greatly impaired glucose-stimulated insulin secretion from rat islets in vitro and in vivo. RNA-sequencing analysis showed a comprehensive downregulation of β cell and α cell identity genes in A-485-treated islets, without upregulation of dedifferentiation markers and derepression of disallowed genes. A-485 treatment decreased the expressions of genes involved in glucose sensing, not in glycolysis, tricarboxylic acid cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation. In the islets of prediabetic db/db mice, CBP/p300 displayed a significant decrease with key genes for β cell function. The deacetylation of histone H3K27 as well as the transcription factors Hnf1α and Foxo1 was involved in CBP/p300 HAT inactivation-repressed expressions of β cell identity and functional genes. These findings highlight the dominant role of CBP/p300 HAT in the maintenance of β cell identity by governing transcription network.
CancerNature.com

Role of neutrophil extracellular traps in radiation resistance of invasive bladder cancer

Radiation therapy (RT) is used in the management of several cancers; however, tumor radioresistance remains a challenge. Polymorphonuclear neutrophils (PMNs) are recruited to the tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) post-RT and can facilitate tumor progression by forming neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs). Here, we demonstrate a role for NETs as players in tumor radioresistance. Using a syngeneic bladder cancer model, increased NET deposition is observed in the TIME of mice treated with RT and inhibition of NETs improves overall radiation response. In vitro, the protein HMGB1 promotes NET formation through a TLR4-dependent manner and in vivo, inhibition of both HMGB1 and NETs significantly delays tumor growth. Finally, NETs are observed in bladder tumors of patients who did not respond to RT and had persistent disease post-RT, wherein a high tumoral PMN-to-CD8 ratio is associated with worse overall survival. Together, these findings identify NETs as a potential therapeutic target to increase radiation efficacy.
CancerNature.com

12-Hydroxyeicosapentaenoic acid inhibits foam cell formation and ameliorates high-fat diet-induced pathology of atherosclerosis in mice

Atherosclerosis is a chronic inflammatory disease associated with macrophage aggregate and transformation into foam cells. In this study, we sought to investigate the impact of dietary intake of ω3 fatty acid on the development of atherosclerosis, and demonstrate the mechanism of action by identifying anti-inflammatory lipid metabolite. Mice were exposed to a high-fat diet (HFD) supplemented with either conventional soybean oil or α-linolenic acid-rich linseed oil. We found that as mice became obese they also showed increased pulsatility and resistive indexes in the common carotid artery. In sharp contrast, the addition of linseed oil to the HFD improved pulsatility and resistive indexes without affecting weight gain. Histological analysis revealed that dietary linseed oil inhibited foam cell formation in the aortic valve. Lipidomic analysis demonstrated a particularly marked increase in the eicosapentaenoic acid-derived metabolite 12-hydroxyeicosapentaenoic acid (12-HEPE) in the serum from mice fed with linseed oil. When we gave 12-HEPE to mice with HFD, the pulsatility and resistive indexes was improved. Indeed, 12-HEPE inhibited the foamy transformation of macrophages in a peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR)γ-dependent manner. These results demonstrate that the 12-HEPE-PPARγ axis ameliorates the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis by inhibiting foam cell formation.
CancerNature.com

A novel dual HDAC and HSP90 inhibitor, MPT0G449, downregulates oncogenic pathways in human acute leukemia in vitro and in vivo

Acute leukemia is a highly heterogeneous disease; therefore, combination therapy is commonly used for patient treatment. Drug–drug interaction is a major concern of combined therapy; hence, dual/multi-target inhibitors have become a dominant approach for cancer drug development. HDACs and HSP90 are involved in the activation of various oncogenic signaling pathways, including PI3K/AKT/mTOR, JAK/STAT, and RAF/MEK/ERK, which are also highly enriched in acute leukemia gene expression profiles. Therefore, we suggest that dual HDAC and HSP90 inhibitors could represent a novel therapeutic approach for acute leukemia. MPT0G449 is a dual effect inhibitor, and it showed cytotoxic effectiveness in acute leukemia cells. Molecular docking analysis indicated that MPT0G449 possessed dual HDAC and HSP90 inhibitory abilities. Furthermore, MPT0G449 induced G2 arrest and caspase-mediated cell apoptosis in acute leukemia cells. The oncogenic signaling molecules AKT, mTOR, STAT3, STAT5, MEK, and ERK were significantly downregulated after MPT0G449 treatment in HL-60 and MOLT-4 cells. In vivo xenograft models confirmed the antitumor activity and showed the upregulation of acetyl-histone H3 and HSP70, biomarkers of pan-HDAC and HSP90 inhibition, with MPT0G449 treatment. These findings suggest that the dual inhibition of HDAC and HSP90 can suppress the expression of oncogenic pathways in acute leukemia, and MPT0G449 represents a novel therapeutic for anticancer treatment.
CancerNature.com

Cytokine release syndrome and associated neurotoxicity in cancer immunotherapy

A paradigm shift has recently occurred in the field of cancer therapeutics. Traditional anticancer agents, such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy and small-molecule drugs targeting specific signalling pathways, have been joined by cellular immunotherapies based on T cell engineering. The rapid adoption of novel, patient-specific cellular therapies builds on scientific developments in tumour immunology, genetic engineering and cell manufacturing, best illustrated by the curative potential of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy targeting CD19-expressing malignancies. However, the clinical benefit observed in many patients may come at a cost. In up to one-third of patients, significant toxicities occur that are directly associated with the induction of powerful immune effector responses. The most frequently observed immune-mediated toxicities are cytokine release syndrome and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome. This Review discusses our current understanding of their pathophysiology and clinical features, as well as the development of novel therapeutics for their prevention and/or management.
GoogleNature.com

Polymer-free corticosteroid dimer implants for controlled and sustained drug delivery

Polymeric drug carriers are widely used for providing temporal and/or spatial control of drug delivery, with corticosteroids being one class of drugs that have benefitted from their use for the treatment of inflammatory-mediated conditions. However, these polymer-based systems often have limited drug-loading capacity, suboptimal release kinetics, and/or promote adverse inflammatory responses. This manuscript investigates and describes a strategy for achieving controlled delivery of corticosteroids, based on a discovery that low molecular weight corticosteroid dimers can be processed into drug delivery implant materials using a broad range of established fabrication methods, without the use of polymers or excipients. These implants undergo surface erosion, achieving tightly controlled and reproducible drug release kinetics in vitro. As an example, when used as ocular implants in rats, a dexamethasone dimer implant is shown to effectively inhibit inflammation induced by lipopolysaccharide. In a rabbit model, dexamethasone dimer intravitreal implants demonstrate predictable pharmacokinetics and significantly extend drug release duration and efficacy (>6 months) compared to a leading commercial polymeric dexamethasone-releasing implant.
ScienceNature.com

A predictive in vitro risk assessment platform for pro-arrhythmic toxicity using human 3D cardiac microtissues

Cardiotoxicity of pharmaceutical drugs, industrial chemicals, and environmental toxicants can be severe, even life threatening, which necessitates a thorough evaluation of the human response to chemical compounds. Predicting risks for arrhythmia and sudden cardiac death accurately is critical for defining safety profiles. Currently available approaches have limitations including a focus on single select ion channels, the use of non-human species in vitro and in vivo, and limited direct physiological translation. We have advanced the robustness and reproducibility of in vitro platforms for assessing pro-arrhythmic cardiotoxicity using human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes and human cardiac fibroblasts in 3-dimensional microtissues. Using automated algorithms and statistical analyses of eight comprehensive evaluation metrics of cardiac action potentials, we demonstrate that tissue-engineered human cardiac microtissues respond appropriately to physiological stimuli and effectively differentiate between high-risk and low-risk compounds exhibiting blockade of the hERG channel (E4031 and ranolazine, respectively). Further, we show that the environmental endocrine disrupting chemical bisphenol-A (BPA) causes acute and sensitive disruption of human action potentials in the nanomolar range. Thus, this novel human 3D in vitro pro-arrhythmic risk assessment platform addresses critical needs in cardiotoxicity testing for both environmental and pharmaceutical compounds and can be leveraged to establish safe human exposure levels.
ScienceNature.com

Increased expression of Protein S in eyes with diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema

Protein S (PS) is a multifunctional glycoprotein that ameliorates the detrimental effects of diabetes mellitus (DM). The aim of this study was to evaluate the distribution of PS in diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). This was a study of 50 eyes with DM (37 with DME, 6 with proliferative DR, and 7 with no DR) and 19 eyes without DM. The level of PS was measured by enzyme immunoassay and was compared between eyes with or without DM, with or without DME, and with severe DME (≥ 350 μm) or mild DME (< 350 μm). We also performed immunohistopathologic evaluations of post-mortem eyes and the cystoid lesions excised during surgery. The aqueous free PS was significantly higher with DM (7.9 ± 1.2 ng/ml, P < 0.01) than without DM (6.1 ± 0.7). The aqueous free PS was significantly elevated with DME (8.2 ± 1.2, P < 0.05) compared to proliferative DR (7.0 ± 1.0) and no DR (7.0 ± 0.7). Eyes with severe DME had significantly higher aqueous free PS than mild DME (8.5 ± 1.3 vs. 7.7 ± 1.0, P < 0.05). Immunohistochemistry showed PS in the outer plexiform layer of the retina and cystoid lesion. The higher expression of PS with DR and DME suggests that PS is involved in their pathogenesis.
ScienceNature.com

The GAR/RGG motif defines a family of nuclear alarmins

The nucleus is the target of autoantibodies in many diseases, which suggests intrinsic nuclear adjuvants that confer its high autoimmunogenicity. Nucleolin (NCL) is one abundant nucleolar autoantigen in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients and, in lupus-prone mice, it elicits autoantibodies early. With purified NCL, we observed that it was a potent alarmin that activated monocytes, macrophages and dendritic cells and it was a ligand for TLR2 and TLR4. NCL released by necrotic cells also exhibited alarmin activity. The NCL alarmin activity resides in its glycine/arginine-rich (GAR/RGG) motif and can be displayed by synthetic GAR/RGG peptides. Two more GAR/RGG-containing nucleolar proteins, fibrillarin (FBRL) and GAR1, were also confirmed to be novel alarmins. Therefore, the GAR/RGG alarmin motif predicts a family of nucleolar alarmins. The apparent prevalence of nucleolar alarmins suggests their positive contribution to tissue homeostasis by inducing self-limiting tissue inflammation with autoimmunity only occurring when surveillance is broken down.
Women's HealthNature.com

Heart rate variability in late pregnancy: exploration of distinctive patterns in relation to maternal mental health

Exploration of photoplethysmography (PPG), a technique that can be translated to the clinic, has the potential to assess the autonomic nervous system (ANS) through heart rate variable (HRV) in pregnant individuals. This novel study explores the complexity of mental health of individuals in a clinical sample responding to a task in late pregnancy; finding those with several types of past or current anxiety disorders, greater trait anxiety, or greater exposure to childhood traumatic events had significantly different HRV findings from the others in the cohort. Lower high frequency (HF), a measure of parasympathetic activity, was found for women who met the criteria for the history of obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) (p = 0.004) compared with women who did not meet the criteria for OCD, and for women exposed to greater than five childhood traumatic events (p = 0.006) compared with those exposed to four or less childhood traumatic events. Conversely higher low frequency (LF), a measure thought to be impacted by sympathetic system effects, and the LF/HF ratio was found for those meeting criteria for a panic disorder (p = 0.006), meeting criteria for social phobia (p = 0.002), had elevated trait anxiety (p = 0.006), or exposure to greater than five childhood traumatic events (p = 0.004). This study indicates further research is needed to understand the role of PPG and in assessing ANS functioning in late pregnancy. Study of the impact of lower parasympathetic functioning and higher sympathetic functioning separately and in conjunction at baseline and in relation to tasks during late pregnancy has the potential to identify individuals that require more support and direct intervention.
WorldNature.com

Iceland screens, treats, or prevents multiple myeloma (iStopMM): a population-based screening study for monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance and randomized controlled trial of follow-up strategies

Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) precedes multiple myeloma (MM). Population-based screening for MGUS could identify candidates for early treatment in MM. Here we describe the Iceland Screens, Treats, or Prevents Multiple Myeloma study (iStopMM), the first population-based screening study for MGUS including a randomized trial of follow-up strategies. Icelandic residents born before 1976 were offered participation. Blood samples are collected alongside blood sampling in the Icelandic healthcare system. Participants with MGUS are randomized to three study arms. Arm 1 is not contacted, arm 2 follows current guidelines, and arm 3 follows a more intensive strategy. Participants who progress are offered early treatment. Samples are collected longitudinally from arms 2 and 3 for the study biobank. All participants repeatedly answer questionnaires on various exposures and outcomes including quality of life and psychiatric health. National registries on health are cross-linked to all participants. Of the 148,704 individuals in the target population, 80 759 (54.3%) provided informed consent for participation. With a very high participation rate, the data from the iStopMM study will answer important questions on MGUS, including potentials harms and benefits of screening. The study can lead to a paradigm shift in MM therapy towards screening and early therapy.
ScienceNature.com

The influence of body position on bioelectrical impedance spectroscopy measurements in young children

Bioelectrical impedance techniques are easy to use and portable tools for assessing body composition. While measurements vary according to standing vs supine position in adults, and fasting and bladder voiding have been proposed as additional important influences, these have not been assessed in young children. Therefore, the influence of position, fasting, and voiding on bioimpedance measurements was examined in children. Bioimpedance measurements (ImpediMed SFB7) were made in 50 children (3.38 years). Measurements were made when supine and twice when standing (immediately on standing and after four minutes). Impedance and body composition were compared between positions, and the effect of fasting and voiding was assessed. Impedance varied between positions, but body composition parameters other than fat mass (total body water, intra- and extra-cellular water, fat-free mass) differed by less than 5%. There were no differences according to time of last meal or void. Equations were developed to allow standing measurements of fat mass to be combined with supine measurements. In early childhood, it can be difficult to meet requirements for fasting, voiding, and lying supine prior to measurement. This study provides evidence to enable standing and supine bioimpedance measurements to be combined in cohorts of young children.
ScienceScience Now

Shared B cell memory to coronaviruses and other pathogens varies in human age groups and tissues

Vaccination and infection promote the formation, tissue distribution, and clonal evolution of B cells, which encode humoral immune memory. We evaluated pediatric and adult blood and deceased adult organ donor tissues to determine convergent antigen-specific antibody genes of similar sequences shared between individuals. B cell memory varied for different pathogens. Polysaccharide antigen–specific clones were not exclusive to the spleen. Adults had higher clone frequencies and greater class switching in lymphoid tissues than blood, while pediatric blood had abundant class-switched convergent clones. Consistent with reported serology, prepandemic children had class-switched convergent clones to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 with weak cross-reactivity to other coronaviruses, while adult blood or tissues showed few such clones. These results highlight the prominence of early childhood B cell clonal expansions and cross-reactivity for future responses to novel pathogens.
CancerNature.com

Apatinib suppresses lung cancer stem-like cells by complex interplay between β-catenin signaling and mitochondrial ROS accumulation

The abnormal activation of Wnt/β-catenin signaling plays a critical role in the development of lung cancer, which is also important in the generation and maintenance of lung cancer stem cell (CSC). CSCs have unique capabilities to resist anticancer therapy, seed recurrent tumors, and disseminate to and colonize distant tissues. Apatinib, a small-molecule VEGFR2-tyrosine kinase inhibitor, shows highly efficient antitumor activity in heavily treated, chemoresistant, and metastatic lung cancer. We speculated that inhibition of Wnt/β-catenin signaling and targeting lung CSCs could be one of the anti-tumor mechanisms of apatinib. In the present study we demonstrated that apatinib repressed lung CSC-like traits by hindering sphere formation ability, lung CSC-related marker expression and decreasing chemoresistance derived stemness. Mechanistically, apatinib exerted its anti-CSC effects by inhibiting β-catenin and its downstream targets. Moreover, apatinib induced the production of reactive oxyen species (ROS), which participated in the inhibitory effects of apatinib on lung CSCs. It was found that β-catenin regulated apatinib-induced production of ROS. Inhibition or promotion of ROS production with N-acetyl-L-cysteine or H2O2 not only upregulated or downregulated β-catenin expression, but also prevented or promoted DNA damage, rescued or impeded sphere formation, respectively. Collectively, our findings reveal that apatinib directly inhibits β-catenin signaling and promotes ROS generation to suppress lung CSC-like characteristics. A clearer understanding of the anti-cancer mechanisms of apatinib is required for its better application in combating advanced and refractory/recurrent lung cancer when combined with conventional chemotherapy.
ScienceNature.com

Umbilical cord blood metabolomics: association with intrauterine hyperglycemia

Intrauterine hyperglycemia can harm a fetus’s growth and development, and this can be seen in the umbilical cord blood metabolism disorder. However, the metabolites and metabolic mechanisms involved in the condition remain unknown. Methods. Targeted metabolomics using liquid chromatography and MetaboAnalyst were conducted in this study to explore differences in...
ScienceNature.com

The lower respiratory tract microbiome of critically ill patients with COVID-19

COVID-19 infection may predispose to secondary bacterial infection which is associated with poor clinical outcome especially among critically ill patients. We aimed to characterize the lower respiratory tract bacterial microbiome of COVID-19 critically ill patients in comparison to COVID-19-negative patients. We performed a 16S rRNA profiling on bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) samples collected between April and May 2020 from 24 COVID-19 critically ill subjects and 24 patients with non-COVID-19 pneumonia. Lung microbiome of critically ill patients with COVID-19 was characterized by a different bacterial diversity (PERMANOVA on weighted and unweighted UniFrac Pr(> F) = 0.001) compared to COVID-19-negative patients with pneumonia. Pseudomonas alcaligenes, Clostridium hiranonis, Acinetobacter schindleri, Sphingobacterium spp., Acinetobacter spp. and Enterobacteriaceae, characterized lung microbiome of COVID-19 critically ill patients (LDA score > 2), while COVID-19-negative patients showed a higher abundance of lung commensal bacteria (Haemophilus influenzae, Veillonella dispar, Granulicatella spp., Porphyromonas spp., and Streptococcus spp.). The incidence rate (IR) of infections during COVID-19 pandemic showed a significant increase of carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CR-Ab) infection. In conclusion, SARS-CoV-2 infection and antibiotic pressure may predispose critically ill patients to bacterial superinfection due to opportunistic multidrug resistant pathogens.
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the feasibility of using real-world data from a large clinical data research network to simulate clinical trials of Alzheimer’s disease

In this study, we explored the feasibility of using real-world data (RWD) from a large clinical research network to simulate real-world clinical trials of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The target trial (i.e., NCT00478205) is a Phase III double-blind, parallel-group trial that compared the 23 mg donepezil sustained release with the 10 mg donepezil immediate release formulation in patients with moderate to severe AD. We followed the target trial’s study protocol to identify the study population, treatment regimen assignments and outcome assessments, and to set up a number of different simulation scenarios and parameters. We considered two main scenarios: (1) a one-arm simulation: simulating a standard-of-care (SOC) arm that can serve as an external control arm; and (2) a two-arm simulation: simulating both intervention and control arms with proper patient matching algorithms for comparative effectiveness analysis. In the two-arm simulation scenario, we used propensity score matching controlling for baseline characteristics to simulate the randomization process. In the two-arm simulation, higher serious adverse event (SAE) rates were observed in the simulated trials than the rates reported in original trial, and a higher SAE rate was observed in the 23 mg arm than in the 10 mg SOC arm. In the one-arm simulation scenario, similar estimates of SAE rates were observed when proportional sampling was used to control demographic variables. In conclusion, trial simulation using RWD is feasible in this example of AD trial in terms of safety evaluation. Trial simulation using RWD could be a valuable tool for post-market comparative effectiveness studies and for informing future trials’ design. Nevertheless, such an approach may be limited, for example, by the availability of RWD that matches the target trials of interest, and further investigations are warranted.
CancerNature.com

Expanded natural killer cells augment the antimyeloma effect of daratumumab, bortezomib, and dexamethasone in a mouse model

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The use of natural killer (NK) cells is a promising and safe immunotherapeutic approach in the field of cancer immunotherapy. However, combination treatments are required to enhance the effector functions and therapeutic efficacy of NK cells. In this study, we investigated the potential of daratumumab (Dara), bortezomib, and dexamethasone (Dvd) to augment the antitumor effects of NK cells in a multiple myeloma (MM) xenograft mouse model. NK cells were expanded and activated using the K562-OX40 ligand and membrane-bound IL-18 and IL-21 in the presence of IL-2 and IL-15 from peripheral blood mononuclear cells from MM patients. A human MM xenograft model was established using human RPMI8226-RFP-FLuc cells in NOD/SCID IL-2Rγnull (NSG) mice. Tumor-bearing mice were divided into six treatment groups: no treatment, expanded NK cells (eNKs), Dara, Dara + eNKs, Dvd, and Dvd + eNKs. Dvd treatment strongly enhanced the cytotoxicity of eNKs by upregulating expression of NK cell activation ligands, downregulating expression of NK cell inhibitory ligands, and promoting antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity. The combination of eNKs with Dvd significantly prolonged mouse survival and reduced the tumor burden and serum M-protein level. Furthermore, Dvd pretreatment significantly increased eNK persistence and homing to MM sites. Our findings suggest that Dvd treatment potentiates the antimyeloma effects of NK cells expanded and activated ex vivo by modulating immune responses in MM-bearing mice.
CancerNature.com

RNA mA reader YTHDF2 facilitates lung adenocarcinoma cell proliferation and metastasis by targeting the AXIN1/Wnt/β-catenin signaling

Lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. YTHDF2 is a reader of N6-methyladenosine (m6A) on RNA and plays a critical role in the initiation and propagation of myeloid leukemia; however, whether YTHDF2 controls the development of LUAD remains to be explored. Here, we found that YTHDF2 was significantly upregulated in LUAD compared with paracancerous normal tissues, and YTHDF2 knockdown drastically inhibited, while its overexpression promoted, cell growth, colony formation and migration of LUAD cells in vitro. In addition, YTHDF2 knockdown significantly inhibited tumorigenesis in a murine tumor xenograft model. Through the integrative analysis of RNA-seq, m6A-seq, CLIP-seq, and RIP-seq datasets, we identified a set of potential direct targets of YTHDF2 in LUAD, among which we confirmed AXIN1, which encodes a negative regulator of the Wnt/β-catenin signaling, as a direct target of YTHDF2. YTHDF2 promoted AXIN1 mRNA decay and subsequently activated the Wnt/β-catenin signaling. Knockout of AXIN1 sufficiently rescued the inhibitory effect of YTHDF2 depletion on lung cancer cell proliferation, colony-formation, and migration. These results revealed YTHDF2 to be a contributor of LUAD development acting through the upregulation of the AXIN1/Wnt/β-catenin signaling, which can be a potential therapeutic target for LUAD.
CancerNature.com

HNF1A regulates colorectal cancer progression and drug resistance as a downstream of POU5F1

POU5F1-expressing cells can self-renew and differentiate, contributing to metastasis formation in colorectal cancer (CRC), but it plays an important role in normal pluripotent stem cells. Here, we identified the CRC-specific gene, HNF1A, which is the downstream of POU5F1. HNF1A associates with fatty acid and glucose metabolism, and CRC cells highly expressed it. In 198 CRC patients, high HNF1A expression was an independent predictor of disease-free (P = 0.031) and overall (P = 0.007) survival. HNF1A-knockdown showed significantly reduced cell growth, increased apoptosis, and improved anticancer drug sensitivity. We revealed that HNF1A regulated controlled GLUT1 expression via HIF1A and multidrug resistance protein function to suppress SRI. HNF1A expression was elevated in persister cells after exposure to anticancer drugs, and anticancer drug sensitivity was also improved in persister cells via the inhibition of HNF1A. In conclusion, HNF1A expression can reflect resistance to anticancer drug treatment, and its suppression improves anticancer drug sensitivity as a new therapeutic target.