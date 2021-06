The TSSAA Board of Control met on June 8 and 9, 2021 in Murfreesboro. The agenda was one of the largest in recent years with nearly 50 items for the Board to address. The Board addressed a growing issue concerning virtual schools and athletic eligibility. The Board voted to permit the transfer of a student’s athletic record to a district-operated virtual school under the existing rules permitting transfers due to a student's reassignment by the school district.