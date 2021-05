Chung is executive director of ACLU of Oregon. She lives in Portland. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a longstanding Oregon law that allowed nonunanimous juries to convict people in criminal cases. In issuing its decision in the Ramos v. Louisiana case, the high court recognized that Oregon’s nonunanimous jury law, the last remaining of its kind among U.S. states, could be traced to white supremacy in the 1930s, including “the rise of the Ku Klux Klan and efforts to dilute ‘the influence of racial, ethnic, and religious minorities on Oregon juries.’”