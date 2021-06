After winning a wild one on Friday 13-10, the Ohio State baseball team backed it up by winning a lower scoring affair 4-1 against Northwestern on Saturday evening. It all started on the mound for the Buckeyes with junior right-hander Garrett Burhenn. He went six innings, allowing just one run on five hits, and struck out 11 batters. It was Burhenn’s second-straight brilliant performance on the mound for the scarlet and gray.