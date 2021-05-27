Cancel
Lafayette Parish, LA

Photos Show Drainage Passageways Blocked With Debris in Lafayette Parish

By Chris Reed
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 8 days ago
A listener submitted several photos to me that show various drainage passageways blocked by debris in parts of upper Lafayette Parish. The photos are from areas just north of I-10, near Mills St., and some directly under I-10 between Scott and Lafayette (Ambassador Caffery). As you will see below, the...

HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Storms#Floods#Lafayette Live#Kpel News#Upper Lafayette Parish#Debris#Drainage Ways#Mills St#I 10
