Quavo Irons Hundred Dollar Bills With Migos "Straightenin" Spray

Lil Baby and Lil Durk dropped the title track and music video of their long-awaited collaborative album, Voice of the Heroes, which sees the pair riff on themes of childhood, community, and celebrity, as well as, of course, celebrate their wins. “Missed out on my kid’s life for a year and I gotta accept it,” Lil Durk raps in his opening verse. “Growin’ up seein’ my uncle dyin’ in his bed, that shit made me reckless.” Lil Baby continues, “I just told Durk ‘We rich forever, if we play it right’ / Just keep on bein’ the voice, I’ll be the hero” (as explained in the chorus, Lil Durk is the titular “voice” and Lil Baby is the “hero”). The song also touches on both rappers’ time in prison: “I done been to jail too many times, it feel like karma / Everywhere I sleep, I keep my stick, what I need an alarm for?” The video was directed by Daps, who was also behind the video for Migos’s “T-Shirt.” Per Lil Baby’s Instagram, Voice of the Heroes, the album, is set to drop on June 4.