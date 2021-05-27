Tick-tock, it’s RNA o’clock
Without its dynamic to-and-fro, life would be boring. Researchers don't seem bored when assessing how cells dynamically change during cell division or differentiation. RNAs are important influencers in this dynamic. Each RNA has a life cycle that is quite a journey, says Harvard Medical School researcher Ruslan Soldatov. An RNA is synthesized, processed, transported from where it is made to other places in a cell, translated into proteins and then degraded. Cellular machineries actively regulate each individual step.