Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Tick-tock, it’s RNA o’clock

By Vivien Marx
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s an evolving choice of ways to track the temporal dynamic of RNA biographies. You have full access to this article via your institution. Without its dynamic to-and-fro, life would be boring. Researchers don’t seem bored when assessing how cells dynamically change during cell division or differentiation. RNAs are important influencers in this dynamic. Each RNA has a life cycle that is quite a journey, says Harvard Medical School researcher Ruslan Soldatov. An RNA is synthesized, processed, transported from where it is made to other places in a cell, translated into proteins and then degraded. Cellular machineries actively regulate each individual step.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rna Biology#Rna World#Cell Biology#Tick#Harvard Medical School#Georgetown University#Rockefeller University#Velocyto#Peking University#University Of Washington#Cas Article Google#L Nucleic Acids Research#Rna Timestamps2#Rna Clocks#Rna Levels#Single Rna Species#Rna Events#Individual Rna Molecules#Rna Dynamics#Rna Abundance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNature.com

Comprehensive profiling analysis of the N6-methyladenosine-modified circular RNA transcriptome in cultured cells infected with Marek’s disease virus

Marek’s disease virus (MDV) induces severe immunosuppression and lymphomagenesis in the chicken, its natural host, and results in a condition that investigated the pathogenesis of MDV and have begun to focus on the expression profiling of circular RNAs (circRNAs). However, little is known about how the expression of circRNAs is referred to as Marek’s disease. Previous reports have is regulated during MDV replication. Here, we carried out a comprehensive profiling analysis of N6-methyladenosine (m6A) modification on the circRNA transcriptome in infected and uninfected chicken embryonic fibroblast (CEF) cells. Methylated RNA immunoprecipitation sequencing (MeRIP-Seq) revealed that m6A modification was highly conserved in circRNAs. Comparing to the uninfected group, the number of peaks and conserved motifs were not significantly different in cells that were infected with MDV, although reduced abundance of circRNA m6A modifications. However, gene ontology and Kyoto encyclopedia of genes and genomes (KEGG) pathway analyses revealed that the insulin signaling pathway was associated with the regulation of m6A modified circRNAs in MDV infection. This is the first report to describe alterations in the transcriptome-wide profiling of m6A modified circRNAs in MDV-infected CEF cells.
Sciencequantamagazine.org

RNA Brakes May Stabilize a Cellular Symbiosis

Seen through a microscope, the hairy, slipper-shaped aquatic microbe Paramecium bursaria often looks as if it is bursting at the seams with tiny green marbles. Yet the verdant spheres are a different organism altogether: Chlorella, an alga that occasionally takes refuge within the confines of the paramecium’s cushy cell membrane. Each species can survive on its own, but the two frequently and repeatedly engage in an endosymbiotic partnership. In exchange for providing defense and nutrients, the paramecium demands that its algal tenants share the food they photosynthesize.
Scienceatoallinks.com

RNA Sequencing – Principle, Steps, Methods And Applications

RNA Sequencing is a method through which the quantity and sequence of RNA are being examined in a given sample, using the NGS (Next-generation sequencing). It evaluates the transcriptome patterns of the gene expression encrypted within the RNA. The primary properties that are prevalent today are listed below. Application of...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Recovery of Purified RNA

Recovery of Purified RNA  Extraction and purification of RNA are required for numerous downstream molecular biology applications such as RT-PCR, qPCR, Western blotting, and RNA amplification. Porvair Sciences has launched the kits for rapid extraction of total RNA from a wide range of biological samples called the Chromatrap RNA Extraction Kit. The company claims the kit enables the extraction of up to 1000 µg of application-ready pure RNA in as little as 10 minutes. The kit was designed to allow scientists to process up to 107 cultured animal cells, 50 mg animal tissue, 0.5 mL blood, 250 mg plant material, 5 x 107 yeasts, or 5 x 108 bacteria in a single go.
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Tick-tock: Inside the race to eliminate the scourge of Lyme disease

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. In the centuries-long arms race against ticks, the enemy has always held the upper hand, and now its grip appears to be tightening—the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that nearly half a million Americans may get Lyme each year, while the population of ticks and the geographic range in which they’re found have grown dramatically over the past half century. [Scientist Sam] Telford has spent his 30-plus-year career studying and developing countermeasures against ticks and the pathogens they transmit.
ScienceNature.com

Designing an irreversible metabolic switch for scalable induction of microbial chemical production

Bacteria can be harnessed to synthesise high-value chemicals. A promising strategy for increasing productivity uses inducible control systems to switch metabolism from growth to chemical synthesis once a large population of cell factories are generated. However, use of expensive chemical inducers limits scalability of this approach for biotechnological applications. Switching using cheap nutrients is an appealing alternative, but their tightly regulated uptake and consumption again limits scalability. Here, using mathematical models of fatty acid uptake in E. coli as an exemplary case study, we unravel how the cell’s native regulation and program of induction can be engineered to minimise inducer usage. We show that integrating positive feedback loops into the circuitry creates an irreversible metabolic switch, which, requiring only temporary induction, drastically reduces inducer usage. Our proposed switch should be widely applicable, irrespective of the product of interest, and brings closer the realization of scalable and sustainable microbial chemical production.
ScienceBioMed Central

BUTTERFLY: addressing the pooled amplification paradox with unique molecular identifiers in single-cell RNA-seq

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 174 (2021) Cite this article. The incorporation of unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) in single-cell RNA-seq assays makes possible the identification of duplicated molecules, thereby facilitating the counting of distinct molecules from sequenced reads. However, we show that the naïve removal of duplicates can lead to a bias due to a “pooled amplification paradox,” and we propose an improved quantification method based on unseen species modeling. Our correction called BUTTERFLY uses a zero truncated negative binomial estimator implemented in the kallisto bustools workflow. We demonstrate its efficacy across cell types and genes and show that in some cases it can invert the relative abundance of genes.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

COVID-19 Antiviral Candidate Hobbles RNA Replicase

In host cells, SARS-CoV-2 ensures the replication of its genome and the transcription of its genes by relying on an RNA replicase. The RNA replicase, in turn, relies on iron-sulfur clusters for structural support. What if these iron-sulfur clusters could be disassembled? SARS-CoV-2 could be cut off at the knees.
ScienceNature.com

Global profiling of RNA-binding protein target sites by LACE-seq

RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) have essential functions during germline and early embryo development. However, current methods are unable to identify the in vivo targets of a RBP in these low-abundance cells. Here, by coupling RBP-mediated reverse transcription termination with linear amplification of complementary DNA ends and sequencing, we present the LACE-seq method for identifying RBP-regulated RNA networks at or near the single-oocyte level. We determined the binding sites and regulatory mechanisms for several RBPs, including Argonaute 2 (Ago2), Mili, Ddx4 and Ptbp1, in mature mouse oocytes. Unexpectedly, transcriptomics and proteomics analysis of Ago2−/− oocytes revealed that Ago2 interacts with endogenous small interfering RNAs (endo-siRNAs) to repress mRNA translation globally. Furthermore, the Ago2 and endo-siRNA complexes fine-tune the transcriptome by slicing long terminal repeat retrotransposon-derived chimeric transcripts. The precise mapping of RBP-binding sites in low-input cells opens the door to studying the roles of RBPs in embryonic development and reproductive diseases.
ScienceScience Daily

Discovery of circadian rhythm gene in mice could lead to breakthroughs

That internal nagging feeling that drives you to seek sleep at night and wake in the morning to eat, work, and play, is, it turns out, genetic, and it's not just in people. Nearly every living organism -- from animals to plants as well as several microorganisms and fungi -- has an internal body clock, or a circadian rhythm.
ScienceNature.com

Gene expression changes and DNA damage after ex vivo exposure of peripheral blood cells to various CT photon spectra

Dual-energy CT provides enhanced diagnostic power with similar or even reduced radiation dose as compared to single-energy CT. Its principle is based on the distinct physical properties of low and high energetic photons, which, however, may also affect the biological effectiveness and hence the extent of CT-induced cellular damage. Therefore, a comparative analysis of biological effectiveness of dual- and single-energy CT scans with focus on early gene regulation and frequency of radiation-induced DNA double strand breaks (DSBs) was performed. Blood samples from three healthy individuals were irradiated ex vivo with single-energy (80 kV and 150 kV) and dual-energy tube voltages (80 kV/Sn150kV) employing a modern dual source CT scanner resulting in Volume Computed Tomography Dose Index (CTDIvol) of 15.79–18.26 mGy and dose length product (DLP) of 606.7–613.8 mGy*cm. Non-irradiated samples served as a control. Differential gene expression in peripheral blood mononuclear cells was analyzed 6 h after irradiation using whole transcriptome sequencing. DSB frequency was studied by 53BP1 + γH2AX co-immunostaining and microscopic evaluation of their focal accumulation at DSBs. Neither the analysis of gene expression nor DSB frequency provided any evidence for significantly increased biological effectiveness of dual-energy CT in comparison to samples irradiated with particular single-energy CT spectra. Relative to control, irradiated samples were characterized by a significantly higher rate of DSBs (p < 0.001) and the shared upregulation of five genes, AEN, BAX, DDB2, FDXR and EDA2R, which have already been suggested as radiation-induced biomarkers in previous studies. Despite steadily decreasing doses, CT diagnostics remain a genotoxic stressor with impact on gene regulation and DNA integrity. However, no evidence was found that varying X-ray spectra of CT impact the extent of cellular damage.
ScienceNature.com

ELOF1 is a transcription-coupled DNA repair factor that directs RNA polymerase II ubiquitylation

Cells employ transcription-coupled repair (TCR) to eliminate transcription-blocking DNA lesions. DNA damage-induced binding of the TCR-specific repair factor CSB to RNA polymerase II (RNAPII) triggers RNAPII ubiquitylation of a single lysine (K1268) by the CRL4CSA ubiquitin ligase. How CRL4CSA is specifically directed towards K1268 is unknown. Here, we identify ELOF1 as the missing link that facilitates RNAPII ubiquitylation, a key signal for the assembly of downstream repair factors. This function requires its constitutive interaction with RNAPII close to K1268, revealing ELOF1 as a specificity factor that binds and positions CRL4CSA for optimal RNAPII ubiquitylation. Drug–genetic interaction screening also revealed a CSB-independent pathway in which ELOF1 prevents R-loops in active genes and protects cells against DNA replication stress. Our study offers key insights into the molecular mechanisms of TCR and provides a genetic framework of the interplay between transcriptional stress responses and DNA replication.
ScienceNature.com

Elongation factor ELOF1 drives transcription-coupled repair and prevents genome instability

Correct transcription is crucial for life. However, DNA damage severely impedes elongating RNA polymerase II, causing transcription inhibition and transcription-replication conflicts. Cells are equipped with intricate mechanisms to counteract the severe consequence of these transcription-blocking lesions. However, the exact mechanism and factors involved remain largely unknown. Here, using a genome-wide CRISPR–Cas9 screen, we identified the elongation factor ELOF1 as an important factor in the transcription stress response following DNA damage. We show that ELOF1 has an evolutionarily conserved role in transcription-coupled nucleotide excision repair (TC-NER), where it promotes recruitment of the TC-NER factors UVSSA and TFIIH to efficiently repair transcription-blocking lesions and resume transcription. Additionally, ELOF1 modulates transcription to protect cells against transcription-mediated replication stress, thereby preserving genome stability. Thus, ELOF1 protects the transcription machinery from DNA damage via two distinct mechanisms.
ScienceNature.com

Genome wide study of tardive dyskinesia in schizophrenia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a severe condition characterized by repetitive involuntary movement of orofacial regions and extremities. Patients treated with antipsychotics typically present with TD symptomatology. Here, we conducted the largest GWAS of TD to date, by meta-analyzing samples of East-Asian, European, and African American ancestry, followed by analyses of biological pathways and polygenic risk with related phenotypes. We identified a novel locus and three suggestive loci, implicating immune-related pathways. Through integrating trans-ethnic fine mapping, we identified putative credible causal variants for three of the loci. Post-hoc analysis revealed that SNPs harbored in TNFRSF1B and CALCOCO1 independently conferred three-fold increase in TD risk, beyond clinical risk factors like Age of onset and Duration of illness to schizophrenia. Further work is necessary to replicate loci that are reported in the study and evaluate the polygenic architecture underlying TD.
ScienceNature.com

It’s not just a phase: function and characteristics of RNA-binding proteins in phase separation

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Biomolecular condensates that form via phase separation are increasingly regarded as coordinators of cellular reactions that regulate a wide variety of biological phenomena. Mounting evidence suggests that multiple steps of the RNA life cycle are organized within RNA-binding protein-rich condensates. In this Review, we discuss recent insights into the influence of phase separation on RNA biology, which has implications for basic cell biology, the pathogenesis of human diseases and the development of novel therapies.
ChemistryPhys.org

How basic physics and chemistry constrain cellular functions in primitive and modern cells

A longstanding basic question in biology relates to how life satisfies the fundamental constraints put on it by physics and chemistry. Darwin's warm pond hypothesis for the origin of primordial cells is a familiar one. Advances have been made in mapping out the organic molecules that likely existed on the early Earth, and recently candidate prototypic pathways in early cells have been formulated. But how did these candidates' early biochemistry actually function as a system on which subsequent cellular life is based?
CancerPhys.org

Clever biomolecular labeling enables identification of immune cells

Biomolecules regulate the biological functions inside every living cell. If scientists can understand the molecular mechanisms of such functions, then it is possible to detect the severe dysfunction which can lead to illness. At a molecular level, this can be achieved with fluorescent markers that are specifically incorporated into the respective biomolecules. In the past, this has been achieved by incorporating a marker in the bio-molecule by completely rebuilding it from the beginning, necessitating a large number of steps.
ScienceMedicalXpress

The molecular underpinnings of immune cell migration

In a new study, researchers from Osaka University discovered a novel molecular mechanism by which immune cells migrate to fight off infections. These findings may help in understanding the development of certain immune deficiency disorders and establish novel therapies against them. Immune cells represent a diverse group of cells. Some...
CancerNature.com

Hallmarks of T cell aging

The aged adaptive immune system is characterized by progressive dysfunction as well as increased autoimmunity. This decline is responsible for elevated susceptibility to infection and cancer, as well as decreased vaccination efficacy. Recent evidence indicates that CD4+ T cell–intrinsic alteratins contribute to chronic inflammation and are sufficient to accelerate an organism-wide aging phenotype, supporting the idea that T cell aging plays a major role in body-wide deterioration. In this Review, we propose ten molecular hallmarks to represent common denominators of T cell aging. These hallmarks are grouped into four primary hallmarks (thymic involution, mitochondrial dysfunction, genetic and epigenetic alterations, and loss of proteostasis) and four secondary hallmarks (reduction of the TCR repertoire, naive–memory imbalance, T cell senescence, and lack of effector plasticity), and together they explain the manifestation of the two integrative hallmarks (immunodeficiency and inflammaging). A major challenge now is weighing the relative impact of these hallmarks on T cell aging and understanding their interconnections, with the final goal of defining molecular targets for interventions in the aging process.
ScienceNature.com

Sugar phosphate activation of the stress sensor eIF2B

The multi-subunit translation initiation factor eIF2B is a control node for protein synthesis. eIF2B activity is canonically modulated through stress-responsive phosphorylation of its substrate eIF2. The eIF2B regulatory subcomplex is evolutionarily related to sugar-metabolizing enzymes, but the biological relevance of this relationship was unknown. To identify natural ligands that might regulate eIF2B, we conduct unbiased binding- and activity-based screens followed by structural studies. We find that sugar phosphates occupy the ancestral catalytic site in the eIF2Bα subunit, promote eIF2B holoenzyme formation and enhance enzymatic activity towards eIF2. A mutant in the eIF2Bα ligand pocket that causes Vanishing White Matter disease fails to engage and is not stimulated by sugar phosphates. These data underscore the importance of allosteric metabolite modulation for proper eIF2B function. We propose that eIF2B evolved to couple nutrient status via sugar phosphate sensing with the rate of protein synthesis, one of the most energetically costly cellular processes.