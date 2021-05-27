Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Modification of cell wall polysaccharide guides cell division in Streptococcus mutans

By Svetlana Zamakhaeva, Catherine T. Chaton, Jeffrey S. Rush, Sowmya Ajay Castro, Cameron W. Kenner, Alexander E. Yarawsky, Andrew B. Herr, Nina M. van Sorge, Helge C. Dorfmueller, Gregory I. Frolenkov, Konstantin V. Korotkov, Natalia Korotkova
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn ovoid-shaped, Gram-positive bacteria, MapZ guides FtsZ-ring positioning at cell equators. The cell wall of the ovococcus Streptococcus mutans contains peptidoglycan decorated with serotype c carbohydrates (SCCs). In the present study, we identify the major cell separation autolysin AtlA as an SCC-binding protein. AtlA binding to SCC is attenuated by the glycerol phosphate (GroP) modification. Using fluorescently labeled AtlA constructs, we mapped SCC distribution on the streptococcal surface, revealing enrichment of GroP-deficient immature SCCs at the cell poles and equators. The immature SCCs co-localize with MapZ at the equatorial rings throughout the cell cycle. In GroP-deficient mutants, AtlA is mislocalized, resulting in dysregulated cellular autolysis. These mutants display morphological abnormalities associated with MapZ mislocalization, leading to FtsZ-ring misplacement. Altogether, our data support a model in which maturation of a cell wall polysaccharide provides the molecular cues for the recruitment of cell division machinery, ensuring proper daughter cell separation and FtsZ-ring positioning.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Cell#Cell Division#Cell Growth#Molecular Biology#Ftsz#Scc#Atla#A D Winkler#Mrec#Mred#S M Winkler#Mesnage S#J K Foster#Environ#Kjos M Veening#E5959#E01700#E01714#Divisome Proteins#Ftsw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Glial cells modulate retinal cell survival in rotenone-induced neural degeneration

Administration of the mitochondrial complex I inhibitor rotenone provides an excellent model to study the pathomechanism of oxidative stress-related neural degeneration diseases. In this study, we examined the glial roles in retinal cell survival and degeneration under the rotenone-induced oxidative stress condition. Mouse-derived Müller, microglial (BV-2), and dissociated retinal cells were used for in vitro experiments. Gene expression levels and cell viability were determined using quantitative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction and the alamarBlue assay, respectively. Conditioned media were prepared by stimulating glial cells with rotenone. Retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) and inner nuclear layer (INL) were visualized on rat retinal sections by immunohistochemistry and eosin/hematoxylin, respectively. Rotenone dose-dependently induced glial cell death. Treatment with rotenone or rotenone-stimulated glial cell-conditioned media altered gene expression of growth factors and inflammatory cytokines in glial cells. The viability of dissociated retinal cells significantly increased upon culturing in media conditioned with rotenone-stimulated or Müller cell-conditioned media-stimulated BV-2 cells. Furthermore, intravitreal neurotrophin-5 administration prevented the rotenone-induced reduction of RGC number and INL thickness in rats. Thus, glial cells exerted both positive and negative effects on retinal cell survival in rotenone-induced neural degeneration via altered expression of growth factors, especially upregulation of microglia-derived Ntf5, and proinflammatory cytokines.
Sciencenanowerk.com

Biologists construct a 'periodic table' for cell nuclei

(Nanowerk News) One hundred fifty years ago, Dmitri Mendeleev created the periodic table, a system for classifying atoms based on the properties of their nuclei. This week, a team of biologists studying the tree of life has unveiled a new classification system for cell nuclei, and discovered a method for transmuting one type of cell nucleus into another.
ScienceScientist

Human Stem Cell Research Guidelines Updated

In response to the technological advances of recent years, the International Society for Stem Cell Research today (May 26) released an updated version of its guidelines for basic and clinical research involving human stem cells and embryos. The ISSCR’s changes include recommendations for using human embryo models, lab-derived gametes, and human-animal chimeras as well as an end to the widely accepted two-week maximum for growing human embryos in culture.
CancerNature.com

LncRNA SNHG15 relieves hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via increased ubiquitination of thioredoxin-interacting protein

Numerous studies have revealed that hyperglycemia is a pivotal driver of diabetic vascular complications. However, the mechanisms of hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction in diabetes remain incompletely understood. This study aims to expound on the underlying mechanism of the endothelial dysfunction induced by hyperglycemia from the perspective of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA). In this study, a downregulation of SNHG15 was observed in the ischemic hind limb of diabetic mice and high glucose (HG)-treated HUVECs. Functionally, the overexpression of SNHG15 promoted cell proliferation, migration, and tube formation, and suppressed cell apoptosis in HG-treated HUVECs. Mechanistically, SNHG15 reduced thioredoxin-interacting protein (TXNIP) expression by enhancing ITCH-mediated ubiquitination of TXNIP. TXNIP overexpression abrogated the protective effect of lncRNA SNHG15 overexpression on HG-induced endothelial dysfunction. The following experiment further confirmed that SNHG15 overexpression promoted angiogenesis of the ischemic hind limb in diabetic mice. In conclusion, SNHG15 is a novel protector for hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via decreasing TXNIP expression.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Cell Migration Assays by Platypus Technologies

Cell Migration Assays from Platypus Technologies utilize exclusion-zone technology, ensuring that results are high quality and ideal for publication. Researchers in both pharmaceutical companies and academia will benefit from the use of robust, powerful Cell Migration Assays by Platypus Technologies, particularly in studies looking to advance cancer research, drug discovery, or wound healing.
CancerEurekAlert

Cell mechanics research is making chemotherapy friendlier

The Henryk Niewodniczanski Institute of Nuclear Physics Polish Academy of Sciences. Malignant tumour cells undergo mechanical deformation more easily than normal cells, allowing them to migrate throughout the body. The mechanical properties of prostate cancer cells treated with the most commonly used anti-cancer drugs have been investigated at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Polish Academy of Sciences in Cracow. According to the researchers, current drugs can be used more effectively and at lower doses.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Advances in Cell Microscopy

We all know that seeing is believing. This has led scientists to image cells with microscopes as early as 1658.1 Since then, microscopy has significantly modernized, and has become a ubiquitous tool in cell biology labs with the use of fluorescent and 3D microscopy. Does seeing more mean believing more?...
SciencePhys.org

Molecular powerhouse of the cell division motor

All living cells must grow and divide in order to multiply. The multiplication of bacteria normally occurs through so-called binary fission. This makes particularly rapid growth possible and is the reason why bacteria, including microbial pathogens, can multiply exponentially. The molecular mechanisms involved in cell division are very complex and...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Mathematical Modeling of Cell Cycle Dynamics​

Why do we need to understand the dynamics of the cell cycle?. The cell cycle is a mechanism that controls and integrates the stages of DNA synthesis, mitosis, and cell division. This mechanism dictates growth and development, as well as reproduction. Therefore, gaining a thorough understanding of the cell cycle at the molecular level is vital to understanding not only humans but all eukaryotes. Establishing a comprehensive knowledge of the cell cycle is one of the most sought-after goals of the field of cell biology.
CancerNature.com

Decoding empagliflozin’s molecular mechanism of action in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction using artificial intelligence

The use of sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) is under investigation in ongoing clinical trials, but the exact mechanism of action is unclear. Here we aimed to use artificial intelligence (AI) to characterize the mechanism of action of empagliflozin in HFpEF at the molecular level. We retrieved information regarding HFpEF pathophysiological motifs and differentially expressed genes/proteins, together with empagliflozin target information and bioflags, from specialized publicly available databases. Artificial neural networks and deep learning AI were used to model the molecular effects of empagliflozin in HFpEF. The model predicted that empagliflozin could reverse 59% of the protein alterations found in HFpEF. The effects of empagliflozin in HFpEF appeared to be predominantly mediated by inhibition of NHE1 (Na+/H+ exchanger 1), with SGLT2 playing a less prominent role. The elucidated molecular mechanism of action had an accuracy of 94%. Empagliflozin’s pharmacological action mainly affected cardiomyocyte oxidative stress modulation, and greatly influenced cardiomyocyte stiffness, myocardial extracellular matrix remodelling, heart concentric hypertrophy, and systemic inflammation. Validation of these in silico data was performed in vivo in patients with HFpEF by measuring the declining plasma concentrations of NOS2, the NLPR3 inflammasome, and TGF-β1 during 12 months of empagliflozin treatment. Using AI modelling, we identified that the main effect of empagliflozin in HFpEF treatment is exerted via NHE1 and is focused on cardiomyocyte oxidative stress modulation. These results support the potential use of empagliflozin in HFpEF.
IndustryNature.com

Schwann cell gene therapies in sight

Only a decade ago, the drug development pipeline for inherited peripheral neuropathies was largely empty. Patients were left with few options and a depressing outlook for themselves and their children. Today, while physicians still do not have approved drugs in hand, a number of encouraging developments, chiefly in the genetic therapy field, spread cautious optimism. Once considered an impossible target for therapies, lower motoneurons, with their cell bodies located in the ventral horn of the spinal cord, have emerged as a highly promising cell population for different gene therapy approaches. Foremost, treatment of spinal muscular atrophy type I is now well-established with several genetic therapy products on the market. The same lower motoneurons give rise to peripheral nerve axons. These are involved in many genetically defined diseases, affecting peripheral nerves in a length-dependent manner. Creating gene therapies for peripheral nerve disorders should therefore, in principle, benefit from the experience gathered by FDA-approved motoneuron therapies. In reality, the targeting of peripheral nerves poses several specific challenges that were impressively addressed in a study by Kagiava et al. [1] in this issue.
CancerNature.com

The stem cell revolution: on the role of CD164 as a human stem cell marker

Accurately defining hierarchical relationships between human stem cells and their progeny, and using this knowledge for new cellular therapies, will undoubtedly lead to further successful treatments for life threatening and chronic diseases, which represent substantial burdens on patient quality of life and to healthcare systems globally. Clinical translation relies in part on appropriate biomarker, in vitro manipulation and transplantation strategies. CD164 has recently been cited as an important biomarker for enriching both human haematopoietic and skeletal stem cells, yet a thorough description of extant human CD164 monoclonal antibody (Mab) characteristics, which are critical for identifying and purifying these stem cells, was not discussed in these articles. Here, we highlight earlier but crucial research describing these relevant characteristics, including the differing human CD164 Mab avidities and their binding sites on the human CD164 sialomucin, which importantly may affect subsequent stem cell function and fate.
ScienceNature.com

Designing an irreversible metabolic switch for scalable induction of microbial chemical production

Bacteria can be harnessed to synthesise high-value chemicals. A promising strategy for increasing productivity uses inducible control systems to switch metabolism from growth to chemical synthesis once a large population of cell factories are generated. However, use of expensive chemical inducers limits scalability of this approach for biotechnological applications. Switching using cheap nutrients is an appealing alternative, but their tightly regulated uptake and consumption again limits scalability. Here, using mathematical models of fatty acid uptake in E. coli as an exemplary case study, we unravel how the cell’s native regulation and program of induction can be engineered to minimise inducer usage. We show that integrating positive feedback loops into the circuitry creates an irreversible metabolic switch, which, requiring only temporary induction, drastically reduces inducer usage. Our proposed switch should be widely applicable, irrespective of the product of interest, and brings closer the realization of scalable and sustainable microbial chemical production.
ScienceBioMed Central

BUTTERFLY: addressing the pooled amplification paradox with unique molecular identifiers in single-cell RNA-seq

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 174 (2021) Cite this article. The incorporation of unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) in single-cell RNA-seq assays makes possible the identification of duplicated molecules, thereby facilitating the counting of distinct molecules from sequenced reads. However, we show that the naïve removal of duplicates can lead to a bias due to a “pooled amplification paradox,” and we propose an improved quantification method based on unseen species modeling. Our correction called BUTTERFLY uses a zero truncated negative binomial estimator implemented in the kallisto bustools workflow. We demonstrate its efficacy across cell types and genes and show that in some cases it can invert the relative abundance of genes.
ScienceNature.com

Whole blood transfusion improves vascular integrity and increases survival in artemether-treated experimental cerebral malaria

Pathological features observed in both human and experimental cerebral malaria (ECM) are endothelial dysfunction and changes in blood components. Blood transfusion has been routinely used in patients with severe malarial anemia and can also benefit comatose and acidotic malaria patients. In the present study Plasmodium berghei-infected mice were transfused intraperitoneally with 200 μL of whole blood along with 20 mg/kg of artemether. ECM mice showed severe thrombocytopenia and decreases in hematocrit. Artemether treatment markedly aggravated anemia within 24 h. Whole blood administration significantly prevented further drop in hematocrit and partially restored the platelet count. Increased levels of plasma angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) remained high 24 h after artemether treatment but returned to normal levels 24 h after blood transfusion, indicating reversal to quiescence. Ang-1 was depleted in ECM mice and levels were not restored by any treatment. Blood transfusion prevented the aggravation of the breakdown of blood brain barrier after artemether treatment and decreased spleen congestion without affecting splenic lymphocyte populations. Critically, blood transfusion resulted in markedly improved survival of mice with ECM (75.9% compared to 50.9% receiving artemether only). These findings indicate that whole blood transfusion can be an effective adjuvant therapy for cerebral malaria.
ScienceNature.com

Differentiation of human adult-derived stem cells towards a neural lineage involves a dedifferentiation event prior to differentiation to neural phenotypes

Although it has been reported that mesenchymal stem cells isolated from adult tissues can be induced to overcome their mesenchymal fate and transdifferentiate into neural cells, the findings and their interpretation have been challenged. The main argument against this process is that the cells rapidly adopt neuron-like morphologies through retraction of the cytoplasm rather than active neurite extension. In this study, we examined the sequence of biological events during neural differentiation of human periodontal ligament-derived stem cells (hPDLSCs), human bone marrow-derived stem cells (hBMSCs) and human dental pulp-derived stem cells (hDPSCs) by time-lapse microscopy. We have demonstrated that hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs can directly differentiate into neuron-like cells without passing through a mitotic stage and that they shrink dramatically and change their morphology to that of neuron-like cells through active neurite extension. Furthermore, we observed micronuclei movement and transient cell nuclei lobulation concurrent to in vitro neurogenesis from hBMSCs and hDPSCs. Our results demonstrate that the differentiation of hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs towards a neural lineage occurs through a dedifferentiation step followed by differentiation to neural phenotypes, and therefore we definitively confirm that the rapid acquisition of the neural phenotype is via a differentiation trait.
ScienceNature.com

The zinc-finger protein Red1 orchestrates MTREC submodules and binds the Mtl1 helicase arch domain

Cryptic unstable transcripts (CUTs) are rapidly degraded by the nuclear exosome in a process requiring the RNA helicase Mtr4 and specific adaptor complexes for RNA substrate recognition. The PAXT and MTREC complexes have recently been identified as homologous exosome adaptors in human and fission yeast, respectively. The eleven-subunit MTREC comprises the zinc-finger protein Red1 and the Mtr4 homologue Mtl1. Here, we use yeast two-hybrid and pull-down assays to derive a detailed interaction map. We show that Red1 bridges MTREC submodules and serves as the central scaffold. In the crystal structure of a minimal Mtl1/Red1 complex an unstructured region adjacent to the Red1 zinc-finger domain binds to both the Mtl1 KOW domain and stalk helices. This interaction extends the canonical interface seen in Mtr4-adaptor complexes. In vivo mutational analysis shows that this interface is essential for cell survival. Our results add to Mtr4 versatility and provide mechanistic insights into the MTREC complex.
ScienceNature.com

Extracellular mutation induces an allosteric effect across the membrane and hampers the activity of MRP1 (ABCC1)

Dynamic conformational changes play a major role in the function of proteins, including the ATP-Binding Cassette (ABC) transporters. Multidrug Resistance Protein 1 (MRP1) is an ABC exporter that protects cells from toxic molecules. Overexpression of MRP1 has been shown to confer Multidrug Resistance (MDR), a phenomenon in which cancer cells are capable to defend themselves against a broad variety of drugs. In this study, we used varied computational techniques to explore the unique F583A mutation that is known to essentially lock the transporter in a low-affinity solute binding state. We demonstrate how macro-scale conformational changes affect MRP1’s stability and dynamics, and how these changes correspond to micro-scale structural perturbations in helices 10–11 and the nucleotide-binding domains (NBDs) of the protein in regions known to be crucial for its ATPase activity. We demonstrate how a single substitution of an outward-facing aromatic amino acid causes a long-range allosteric effect that propagates across the membrane, ranging from the extracellular ECL5 loop to the cytoplasmic NBD2 over a distance of nearly 75 Å, leaving the protein in a non-functional state, and provide the putative allosteric pathway. The identified allosteric structural pathway is not only in agreement with experimental data but enhances our mechanical understanding of MRP1, thereby facilitating the rational design of chemosensitizers toward the success of chemotherapy treatments.
ScienceNature.com

2,3-Butanediol synthesis from glucose supplies NADH for elimination of toxic acetate produced during overflow metabolism

Overflow metabolism-caused acetate accumulation is a major problem that restricts industrial applications of various bacteria. 2,3-Butanediol (2,3-BD) synthesis in microorganisms is an ancient metabolic process with unidentified functions. We demonstrate here that acetate increases and then decreases during the growth of a bacterium Enterobacter cloacae subsp. dissolvens SDM. Both bifunctional acetaldehyde/ethanol dehydrogenase AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production and acetate-induced 2,3-BD biosynthesis are indispensable for the elimination of acetate generated during overflow metabolism. 2,3-BD biosynthesis from glucose supplies NADH required for acetate elimination via AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production. The coupling strategy involving 2,3-BD biosynthesis and ethanol production is widely distributed in bacteria and is important for toxic acetate elimination. Finally, we realized the co-production of ethanol and acetoin from chitin, the second most abundant natural biopolymer whose catabolism involves inevitable acetate production through the coupling acetate elimination strategy. The synthesis of a non-toxic chemical such as 2,3-BD may be viewed as a unique overflow metabolism with desirable metabolic functions.
ScienceNature.com

Rg1 exerts protective effect in CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model via inhibiting CXCL10-mediated glial response

Myelin damage and abnormal remyelination processes lead to central nervous system dysfunction. Glial activation-induced microenvironment changes are characteristic features of the diseases with myelin abnormalities. We previously showed that ginsenoside Rg1, a main component of ginseng, ameliorated MPTP-mediated myelin damage in mice, but the underlying mechanisms are unclear. In this study we investigated the effects of Rg1 and mechanisms in cuprizone (CPZ)-induced demyelination mouse model. Mice were treated with CPZ solution (300 mg· kg−1· d−1, ig) for 5 weeks; from week 2, the mice received Rg1 (5, 10, and 20 mg· kg−1· d−1, ig) for 4 weeks. We showed that Rg1 administration dose-dependently alleviated bradykinesia and improved CPZ-disrupted motor coordination ability in CPZ-treated mice. Furthermore, Rg1 administration significantly decreased demyelination and axonal injury in pathological assays. We further revealed that the neuroprotective effects of Rg1 were associated with inhibiting CXCL10-mediated modulation of glial response, which was mediated by NF-κB nuclear translocation and CXCL10 promoter activation. In microglial cell line BV-2, we demonstrated that the effects of Rg1 on pro-inflammatory and migratory phenotypes of microglia were related to CXCL10, while Rg1-induced phagocytosis of microglia was not directly related to CXCL10. In CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model, injection of AAV-CXCL10 shRNA into mouse lateral ventricles 3 weeks prior CPZ treatment occluded the beneficial effects of Rg1 administration in behavioral and pathological assays. In conclusion, CXCL10 mediates the protective role of Rg1 in CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model. This study provides new insight into potential disease-modifying therapies for myelin abnormalities.