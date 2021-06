Alanis Morissette has announced new dates for her 25th anniversary Jagged Little Pill tour, which had initially been postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. portion of the trek will kick off August 12 in Austin, TX and hit cities including Dallas, Nashville and Denver. It’ll wrap in Los Angeles with two nights at the Hollywood Bowl on October 5 and 6, before heading to Europe. Alanis’ tour dates in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines will take place in November 2022.