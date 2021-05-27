Strengthening northeast winds today with Gale Warning on Lake Michigan, Small Craft Advisory and Beach Hazards in effect – Marginal Risk of severe storms south

As intensifying low pressure moves east out of the central plains and tracks across southern Iowa today through central Illinois tonight, east to northeast winds will gradually strengthen over the Chicago area, gusting to 30-35 mph inland and 40-45 mph on Lake Michigan. Small Craft Advisories are in effect today along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline waters with 7 to 9-foot waves expected. A Gale Warning will take effect later this afternoon and run until Friday evening with 12 to 16 –foot waves forecast for the open waters.