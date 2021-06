GENEVA (AP) — The 2020 European Championship will be played in 11 cities scattered across the continent in the middle of a pandemic. The whole project looked ambitious when UEFA announced it nine years ago. It looked optimistic last year when UEFA decided to stick to the plan even after postponing it. Now this quirky hosting option looks to be the best result fans could hope for as the coronavirus pandemic continues to limit international travel. Nine of the 11 hosts qualified for the 24-team tournament. That means thousands of fans will get to see their team's home games. That's many more than could have traveled to single host nation.