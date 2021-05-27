ctDNA Could Become the Next Pillar of Treatment Selection in mCRC
Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD, discusses current sequencing approaches in metastatic colorectal cancer. Treatment sequencing in metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) is guided by the results of up-front molecular profiling, tumor sidedness, and the toxicity profile of an agent, explained Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD, who added that the ongoing TACT-D (NCT03844620) could help to further refine patient selection in the salvage setting where patients have a lower likelihood of benefit with available therapies.www.onclive.com