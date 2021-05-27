ctDNA Could Become the Next Pillar of Treatment Selection in mCRC

Considerations regarding best sequencing strategies with novel therapies to treat HER2-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer. Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD: Joleen, in the clinic, we have these ADCs [antibody drug conjugates], with trastuzumab deruxtecan, not approved in colorectal cancer, but an option. We have dual pertuzumab trastuzumab, lapatinib trastuzumab, and tucatinib trastuzumab. Thinking about an off-trial patient, the primary goal would be to have those patients in the trials. How do we put these things in perspective in the clinic? You see a patient with the HER2, amplified HER2; how do you prioritize one versus the other if there's a way to do that?