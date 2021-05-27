Cancel
ctDNA Could Become the Next Pillar of Treatment Selection in mCRC

By Caroline Seymour
onclive.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD, discusses current sequencing approaches in metastatic colorectal cancer. Treatment sequencing in metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) is guided by the results of up-front molecular profiling, tumor sidedness, and the toxicity profile of an agent, explained Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD, who added that the ongoing TACT-D (NCT03844620) could help to further refine patient selection in the salvage setting where patients have a lower likelihood of benefit with available therapies.

www.onclive.com
