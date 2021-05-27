2021 Total Performance Swim Camps at Kenyon College – Sign Up Today

These unique camp experiences are designed for highly-trained sprinters, breaststrokers, butterfliers/backstrokers, or distance swimmers and offer the most race-specific training for each specialty that you will find anywhere in the country. The Elite Camps bring in nationally and internationally renowned coaches in each specialty to provide campers with the most cutting-edge instruction and training used by the worlds best swimmers today. Enrollment is kept to a minimum to allow for better communication, more personal attention, and a greater appreciation of what it means to work together as a team.