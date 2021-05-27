Knicks Fans Ruthlessly Troll Trae Young During Playoff Game

New York Knicks fans have been starving for a very long time. The franchise has been terrible for a while now although this year has seen a massive change of fortunes. The team has been firing on all cylinders and they even secured the fourth seed in the NBA playoffs. Now, they are going up against the Atlanta Hawks and they even have home-court advantage. Last night, the Knicks tied the series up at one game apiece and to kick things off, they made sure to get in the head of Hawks star Trae Young.