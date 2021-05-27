newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks Fans Ruthlessly Troll Trae Young During Playoff Game

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Knicks fans have been starving for a very long time. The franchise has been terrible for a while now although this year has seen a massive change of fortunes. The team has been firing on all cylinders and they even secured the fourth seed in the NBA playoffs. Now, they are going up against the Atlanta Hawks and they even have home-court advantage. Last night, the Knicks tied the series up at one game apiece and to kick things off, they made sure to get in the head of Hawks star Trae Young.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Knicks#Nba All Star Game#Night Time#The Game Awards#The Atlanta Hawks#Msg#Knicks Fans#Star#Home Court Advantage#Things#Fortunes#Firing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBACharlotteObserver.com

Hawks finish regular season 41-31 after blowout vs. Rockets

In their regular season finale, one that didn’t matter in terms of playoff positioning, the Hawks (41-31) pummeled the Rockets, 124-95. Next up, the Hawks will have a few days off while the play-in tournament takes place May 18-22, then will face the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

The Knicks Wall Podcast: Knicks Clinch the Fourth Seed!

The Knicks Wall Podcast crew discusses the end of the regular season and preps everybody for a first-round playoff matchup with the Hawks. The New York Knicks have clinched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. What a time. They’ll have home-court advantage in their first playoff appearance in eight years against the Atlanta Hawks after scraping out a win over the Boston Celtics.
NBAchatsports.com

NY Post: It’s All Happening, People!

Okay, I came up with that modified headline. Julius Randle raised his arms at the buzzer that ended the game and the regular season after the Knicks survived Sunday like they always seem to do. Bring on Hotlanta!. The Knicks finished up their riveting regular season at the Garden on...
NBAYardbarker

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBAPosted by
Daily News

5 storylines to follow as Knicks get set for first-round showdown vs. Hawks

The Hawks aren’t the juiciest matchup for the Knicks. They didn’t have an All-Star this season, and largely operated out of the spotlight as a smallish market team. Nobody is giving them a chance to win the NBA title, similar to the Knicks. But there are intriguing storylines to this 4-v-5 series, the type of narratives that add to the entertainment and drama. Here are five to ingest. Who is ...
NBAchatsports.com

Randle, Knicks beat Celtics to clinch No. 4 seed in East

NEW YORK (AP) Usually at home when the playoffs start, the New York Knicks will be on their home court this time. Julius Randle capped his All-Star season with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 96-92 on Sunday to clinch the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs: Postseason streaks and droughts snapped in 2021

From the short offseason to players being ruled out due to health-and-safety protocols to nearly all the All-Star festivities being conducted in one day, the 2020-21 NBA season will go down in the history books as one of the shortest and most unique years. The 72 games have been entertaining,...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: 3 matchups that will decide the series

The New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks are set to face off in what might be the most tightly contested first-round series of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Both New York and Atlanta are two of the hottest teams in the league. Over their last 15 games, the Knicks have gone 11-4 while the Hawks are 10-5. They finished the season with the same record: 41-31.
NBAThe Ringer

Knicks Clinch the 4-Seed and Face the Hawks in Round 1

JJ opens with the Knicks closing out the regular season with three straight wins to clinch the 4-seed and home-court advantage in Round 1 against the Hawks before taking a few calls from fired-up Knicks fans (1:13). Then he breaks down his weekend trip to Baltimore and the Yankees taking two of three from the Orioles, plus the Mets getting swept by the Rays (14:57). Next, radio and YES Network host Michael Kay stops by to discuss the Yankees’ season, competing with Francesa, and the excitement in the city around the Knicks (25:01). Finally, JJ weighs in on the Nets getting the 2-seed and whom he wants to see them play (53:20), takes some listener voicemails (55:20), and closes it out with some hockey talk with Mollie Walker of The New York Post (1:09:11).