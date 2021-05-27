A Complete Guide to 'Marvel's Voices: Pride' #1

Marvel Comics originally planned an event to begin in June 2020, with Darkhold Alpha #1 by Steve Orlando and Clan Tormey. Well, then someone read the actual Darkhold in real life, or at least it feels that way, as the world basically fell over. Originally the collection featuring Doctor Doom on the cover would have been published last December, just in time for WandaVision, but it was all put on hold. The collection was then listed on Amazon again, with a cover featuring the Scarlet Witch, and scheduled for December 2021. Which suggested the Darkhold may still be published by Marvel, just a year later than originally planned. Then the collection was been delayed again to the 15th of February 2022. Which still suggested we might have it before the end of the year. But also that it could be delayed again.