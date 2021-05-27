Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loyal, WI

Loyal Graduate Receives Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative Scholarship

cwbradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative has recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to two Wisconsin students. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, one of those students is Wyatt Dietsche from Loyal. He recently graduated from Loyal High School. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to study business administration. This is the eighth year Edge offered the scholarship program to help finance higher education for the children of its members.

cwbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Loyal, WI
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmer#Scholarships#Graduate Students#University Education#Community Education#Loyal High School#Edge Dairy Co Op#Dairy Producers#Academic Achievement#Higher Education#Business Administration#Milk Components#Legislative Issues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Wisconsin Stateuwosh.edu

With new Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders, UWO to give boost to Wisconsin schools

A new University of Wisconsin Oshkosh endeavor will strengthen children’s reading and writing education in northeast Wisconsin and beyond. The Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders offers a range of services to Wisconsin schools and school districts. The goal is to enhance the knowledge, skills and perspectives of PK-12 teachers to better prepare students with literacy skills necessary for success in school, in future careers and in their communities. Additionally, the Center will help school and school district leaders to develop and lead effective programs of literacy instruction.
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Wisconsin teachers, including two in south central Wisconsin, were named finalists Monday for a national award that is considered the highest honor given by the federal government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science (STEM) teachers. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent Carolyn...
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin Statehoards.com

Support Wisconsin Dairy Farmers During National Dairy Month

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. During this challenging year, Wisconsin dairy farmers were deemed essential workers, committed to their communities by working every day to provide nutritious dairy products to help feed Americans, and this June is the time to honor them during National Dairy Month.
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.