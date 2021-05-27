Loyal Graduate Receives Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative Scholarship
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative has recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to two Wisconsin students. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, one of those students is Wyatt Dietsche from Loyal. He recently graduated from Loyal High School. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to study business administration. This is the eighth year Edge offered the scholarship program to help finance higher education for the children of its members.cwbradio.com