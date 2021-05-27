Traxxas Drag Slash With 1967 Chevy C10 Truck Body [VIDEO]
Drag Slash has been engineered with thoughtful features and innovative performance to win at any level of skill and experience. The Pro Series Magnum 272R gearbox is engineered for massive torque. The proven Velineon power system delivers strong, reliable muscle to lay down the quickest passes. The exclusive Drag Mode and Trans Brake provide incredible versatility—and Drag Slash does it all with classic Chevy C10 style. This is no prep racing the Traxxas way.www.rccaraction.com