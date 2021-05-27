Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon, Microsoft and Google Bidding on $1 Billion Boeing Cloud Contract

WebProNews
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Three in the cloud industry are bidding on a contract for Boeing, valued at $1 billion. Amazon, Microsoft and Google are the top three cloud providers and routinely try to outbid each other for major contracts. According to The Information, their latest point of competition is a multi-year cloud contract for Boeing.

www.webpronews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Microsoft Corp#Google Inc#Cloud#Google Bidding#Boeing Cloud Contract#The Information#Company#Major Contracts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
Businessthefastmode.com

Amdocs to Offer its BSS/OSS on Microsoft Azure to Operators

Amdocs recently announced the extension of its global business, technology and services collaboration with Microsoft, widening the availability of its portfolio on Microsoft Azure and the Azure for Operators (AFO) initiative. This expanded cooperation will accelerate the communications and media industry’s journey to the cloud, enabling service providers to offer...
Businessindialife.us

Meet the new, unstoppable Indian tech honchos on world map

It is time to move over for Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai or Adobe's Shantanu Narayan as new faces have joined the high-profile league of Indian-led businesses, calling the shots in the Silicon Valley and leading the global digital transformation wave. The latest to join the elite tech CEOs'...
Industryconstructiondive.com

How PCL Construction became a cloud-first, mobile-first company

Chris Palmer envies construction companies just starting or in the early stages of their digital transformation. "You're in a great position," said the senior manager of advanced technology services at PCL Construction, a top 10-ranked construction company, with annual revenue exceeding $6.3 billion. "You don't have to reinvent the wheel....
Softwareamazon.com

Designing a Successful Pilot Phase for Your Cloud Migration

By Rostislav Markov, Naveen Kottala, and Michael Steward | on 07 JUN 2021 | in Amazon Aurora, Amazon EC2, Amazon RDS, AWS Control Tower, AWS Fargate, AWS Glue | Permalink | Comments | Share. Pilot phases, or pilots, as we will call them from now on, should be conducted to...
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

CrowdStrike CEO on Earnings, Humio Acquisition, Microsoft Competition | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, says his company is leading cybersecurity past outdated rivals. CrowdStrike exceeded analysts’ expectations by growing revenue 70% in Q1 to $303 million. Acquisitions and partnerships will help CrowdStrike outpace cybercriminals, Kurtz said. See more stories on Insider’s business page. After a quarter in which CrowdStrike...
Technologytheshotcaller.net

Digital Rights Management Market Evolving Technology and Future Scope 2021 to 2026 | Microsoft, Google, Apple, Adobe Systems, Dell EMC, Oracle, Sony

The Global Digital Rights Management Market Research Report 2021-2026, offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Digital Rights Management industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Digital Rights Management market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Digital Rights Management Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This report provides the COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact analysis (historic and present) in major regions and countries, also provides a futuristic analysis considering COVID-19.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

The Best Google Cloud Security Books for Cloud Professionals | #cloudsecurity

We listed the best Google Cloud security books on Amazon that any cloud professional should consider adding to their reading list. Google Cloud is one of the top cloud solutions currently on the market, servicing millions of users across the globe. As cloud deployments continue to grow in popularity and more businesses turn to the cloud for vital workflows, keeping your cloud security in check is a critical task. There are few resources that can match the in-depth, comprehensive detail of one of the best Google Cloud security titles on Amazon.
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Google Cloud and Whirlpool Bolster Partnership

Whirlpool (WHR) has settled on Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google Cloud as its preferred cloud platform to enhance the delivery of “critical business systems and applications” worldwide. The cloud partnership builds on a strategic alliance that began in 2014 with Whirlpool rolling out Google Workspace to its employees. As part of the expanded collaboration, Whirlpool has deployed its company-wide applications and SAP environment on Google Cloud. The cloud giant will also offer Whirlpool cloud capabilities powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, ideal for enhancing its digital revolution. (See Alphabet stock analysis on TipRanks). “Whirlpool Corp. is creating a foundation for future growth with a forward-looking, cloud-first approach to its critical SAP systems, while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability… We’re proud to expand our strategic collaboration with Whirlpool and will continue to support the company’s digital transformation across all of its global operations,” said Google Cloud’s President Rob Enslin Whirlpool settled on Google Cloud because it is the cleanest in the industry, running 100% on renewable energy. (See Whirlpool stock analysis on TipRanks). On May 10, Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet downgraded the stock to a Hold from a Buy. The analyst has a $2,415 price target on the stock implying 2.87% upside potential to current levels. Bazinet told investors that looking ahead, he has three main concerns about the stock. “First, among the top 10 Internet ad firms, in absolute dollar terms, sell side expects ~2x the annual growth from ’21 to ’25 versus ’18 to ’20. Second, many investors believe ad intensity per dollar of economic activity is rising. We see little evidence of this. Third, even if the sell side estimates are right, growth will likely decelerate after 2Q21 (on tougher comps). Historically, that usually isn’t bullish for multiples.” Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 27 Buys and 2 Holds. The average analyst price target of $2,785.97 implies 18.67% upside potential to current levels. GOOGL scores an 8 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score tool, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.
Internetthurrott.com

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Mozilla Partner on Browser Extensions

The makers of the world’s most popular web browsers are teaming up to improve the security and usability of browser extensions. “With multiple browsers adopting a broadly compatible model for extensions in the last few years, the WebExtensions Community Group (WECG) is excited to explore how browser vendors and other interested parties can work together to advance a common browser extension platform,” the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) announced. “Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Mozilla are initiating this community group, and we welcome other browser makers, extension developers, and interested parties to join this effort.”
Marketsnewsparent.com

Artificial Intelligence in Law Segment Market Analysis till 2025 by Type: AIBrain, Amazon, Anki, CloudMinds, Deepmind, Google, Facebook, IBM, Iris AI, Apple, Microsoft

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the study of “intelligent agents”: any device that perceives its environment and takes actions that maximize its chance of successfully achieving its goals. This report will research the application in law. This report studies the Artificial Intelligence in Law Market with many aspects of the industry...
Real EstateZacks.com

Digital Realty (DLR) Deploys AWS 100G at Seattle, Dublin Facilities

DLR - Free Report) recently announced the availability of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect 100Gbps connections on PlatformDIGITAL® in Seattle and Dublin. For AWS customers, the low-latency, high-availability connections at strategic centers of data exchange opens up scope for growth and tackles data-gravity issues. Per management, “opening of AWS...
BusinessBenzinga

Google Migrates Parts Of YouTube to Cloud: CNBC

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google is migrating parts of its YouTube video service from the company’s internal data center infrastructure to the company’s cloud service, joining the likes of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), CNBC reports based on Google Cloud leader Thomas Kurian. The...
Softwarevmblog.com

iManage Adopts Microsoft Azure as Global Cloud Platform

IManage announced its adoption of Microsoft Azure as the global platform for the iManage Cloud. iManage will also deepen and extend its integration with Microsoft 365, and take full advantage of key Microsoft Azure web services in areas like information protection, workflow, and security key management. iManage has also attained ‘co-sell ready' status in the Microsoft Partner Program enabling Microsoft and iManage client teams to work more closely to deliver ‘Better Together' integrated solutions that empower knowledge workers to achieve greater productivity, collaborate more effectively, and work more securely.
Businessmspoweruser.com

Microsoft and Morgan Stanley announce cloud partnership

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services company. Today, Microsoft and Morgan Stanley announced a cloud partnership through which both the companies will use their engineering expertise to solve challenges within the highly regulated financial services industry. The partnership involves the following:. Developing and co-designing new application infrastructure meeting...
Businessprotocol.com

Why Google Cloud sees a big opening with SAP

For the last three years, Google Cloud has worked to expand its partnership with SAP in an attempt to tap into the German company's vast customer base, a sizable portion of which hasn't yet moved its historically on-premises software services to the cloud. But there was one glaring problem: SAP's partnership with Microsoft.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Is Booming Worldwide | AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Dell, Baidu

Global Enterprise Cloud Storage Market (Post Covid-19) Size & Forecast Analysis till 2029: Global research report on the Enterprise Cloud Storage market is a product of a brief review and an extensive analysis of the realistic data collected from the Global Enterprise Cloud Storage Market. The data was gathered based on manufacturing drifts and services & goods linked demands.
Redmond, WALumia UK

Morgan Stanley and Microsoft collaborate to accelerate cloud transformation

Companies co-innovating to support Morgan Stanley’s digital transformation and propel financial services industry forward by bringing together world-class technology solutions and engineering teams. NEW YORK and REDMOND, Wash. — June 2, 2021 — Morgan Stanley and Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced a strategic cloud partnership aimed at accelerating the firm’s...