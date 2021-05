Pearland Independent School District welcomes Kelly Holt as its Executive Director of High Schools. Holt has served as Dawson High School principal for six years and has been with Pearland ISD for over 15 years. With more than 30 years dedicated to serving in education, she started her career as a Biology and Chemistry teacher at Deer Park High School, where she taught for 15 years. Upon coming to Pearland, Holt served as an assistant principal at Pearland High School and as the associate principal at DHS.