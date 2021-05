NEW YORK (AP) - B.J. Thomas, known for songs like “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” has died of lung cancer. His publicist says Thomas died Saturday at his home in Arlington, Texas, at the age of 78. Billie Joe Thomas played Little League as a kid with a bunch of other kids named Billie Joe, so he became B.J. He scored hits in pop, country, adult contemporary and gospel. Thomas said in a 1997 Associated Press interview he felt comfortable doing different kinds of music like that, but so many other people didn’t know what to do with him. He also was an introvert. Thomas said for the first decade of his career, he didn’t say more than eight words a week.