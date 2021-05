Whether you're dealing with skin dullness, sagging, or hyperpigmentation, seeking out one of the best vitamin C serums is key for your skincare regime. But with so many serums on the market, all promising the same results, the formula you plump for is a very individual decision. That choice, however, becomes pretty narrow if you prefer to lean on natural skincare products. So if you're wondering if the Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum can ever be a match for its more high-tech counterparts, you’re not alone. That’s why we put it to the test to see if its glow and ability to fade pigmentation could stand up to more mainstream products and doctor brands on the market.