Video Games

World's End Club – Not With A Bang But A Whimper

By Jason Guisao
Game Informer Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happens when a crew of angsty students witness the apocalypse during a seemingly normal field trip? World’s End Club answers this question as it examines the various interpersonal relationships of its ensemble cast. However, janky platforming, predictable story beats, uninspired characters, and a forgettable soundtrack prevent World’s End Club from reaching the heights of the two franchises that directly informed it: Danganronpa and Zero Escape.

