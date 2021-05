A Dubai resident says he had a “money-can’t-buy experience” after it turned out that he was the only passenger on a recent Emirates flight from India as the deadly second wave of Covid-19 continues to hit air travel. Bhavesh Javeri boarded the 360-seater Boeing 777 from Mumbai, capital of the Indian state of Maharashtra, to Dubai on 19 May and recorded his experience in a video that has now gone viral. He first uploaded the video on his Facebook account, from where it was shared on Twitter and WhatsApp. “The rare opportunity of being the only passenger on EK501 to...