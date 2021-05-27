Tainted Grail: Conquest Review – A Dark Genre Mashup Lacking Variety
Based on a crowdfunded tabletop game (Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon) based on a novel (by Krzysztof Piskorski), Tainted Grail: Conquest is a roguelike RPG deckbuilding game just emerging from six or so months in early access. It's a challenging game and one of the rare times when the multi-genre mashup seems to work pretty well. Take the moody ambience of Diablo, mix in heaps of Slay the Spire and leaven the batter with some essence of Dark Souls difficulty and you'd have a product approximating Tainted Grail: Conquest.