OnePlus 8/8T Series Picks Up A New Update With May Security Patch & More

Samsung has been at the top of its game this year when it comes to software updates, not only for its flagship Galaxy devices but also for its cheaper phones. The Galaxy Note 10 series is still eligible for monthly security patches, so it's no surprise that the phones are getting the May security update this month. However, this time around Samsung added a few additional improvements to go along with the May security patch, SamMobile reports. This isn't totally unusual, it's just that it doesn't happen so often, so we thought it would be a good idea to highlight these updates that bring a little bit more than just a security patch.