Dying Light 2 Livestream: Watch Along With Game Informer

By Alex Stadnik
Game Informer Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDying Light 2 may have been revealed in 2018, but it was the game's demo the following year that put the industry on notice. Developer Techland's open-world zombie title blew people away with its promise of a deep, choice-filled world set on the backdrop of apocalyptic beauty. But then silence and scandal hit the studio, and Dying Light 2 has faded into the ether, with fans pining for any sort of information on the sequel to the fan-favorite title.

