Dying Light 2 Livestream: Watch Along With Game Informer

It seems that Dying Light 2 developer Techland will be revealing some new information about the game later this week. On Twitter, the developer shared a brief video, in which a location can be seen during the daytime with the words "Save the City" spray-painted on a wall. However, as day turns to night, a black light reveals the sentence "Are you dying 2 know more?" while a zombie roars in the distance. Underneath the sign, viewers can see Techland's Twitch channel address, as well as a date and time: May 27th at 9 p.m. CEST. The developer's Twitch channel can be found right here.