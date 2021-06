HARRISBURG – Legislation which will allow thousands of PA seniors to retain eligibility for prescription drug assistance has been approved by the state Senate. PACE and PACENET are the state’s prescription drug assistance programs that provide life-sustaining medications to 257,000 seniors with eligibility for the programs based on income. Bill sponsor, Blair County Sen. Judy Ward explained that while seniors appreciate a Social Security cost of living adjustment, it can have consequences by bumping up their income to make them no longer qualified. Senate Bill 323 extends the current moratorium on increases in income due to a Social Security COLA for PACE and PACENET enrollees for two additional years until Dec. 31, 2023, benefiting almost 18,000 seniors. The bill now goes to the PA House for consideration.