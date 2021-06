A few weeks ago, I received an email from Erick Dorris, the director of community organizing from Arts Alliance Illinois (AAI). He indicated that the arts advocacy organization is coordinating a rapid-response campaign to establish a state-level COVID relief fund dedicated to the creative sector. If passed, this funding would give flexible general operating grants to Illinois’ arts organizations and businesses. AAI invited arts leaders throughout the state to help make the case for financial support and speak before key legislatures.