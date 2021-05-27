Sonic Colors: Ultimate Sprints To Modern Platforms This September
It's no secret that the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise had a particularly rough period in the late '00s and early '10s, but one of the most well-liked entries in the 3D series also came out during that time. Sonic Colors delivered fast-paced action, fun level design, and unique power-ups when it launched in 2010, becoming one of the better-received Sonic games of that era. Unfortunately, the title has been stranded on Wii since its launch, with no re-releases or availability through backwards compatibility. Thankfully, Sega and developer Blind Squirrel Entertainment have changed that by announcing Sonic Colors: Ultimate.www.gameinformer.com