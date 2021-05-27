Cancel
Sonic Colors: Ultimate Sprints To Modern Platforms This September

By Brian Shea
Game Informer Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise had a particularly rough period in the late '00s and early '10s, but one of the most well-liked entries in the 3D series also came out during that time. Sonic Colors delivered fast-paced action, fun level design, and unique power-ups when it launched in 2010, becoming one of the better-received Sonic games of that era. Unfortunately, the title has been stranded on Wii since its launch, with no re-releases or availability through backwards compatibility. Thankfully, Sega and developer Blind Squirrel Entertainment have changed that by announcing Sonic Colors: Ultimate.

Video: Sonic Colors Wii vs. Sonic Colors: Ultimate comparison

More than a decade after Sonic Colors first appeared on Wii, the game is seeing new life on Switch as Sonic Colors: Ultimate. GameXplain has now put together a video comparing the two versions. Here’s the full video:. Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be out for Switch on September 7.
Sonic Colors Ultimate announced, coming to Switch

Sonic Colors Ultimate is in development, SEGA has announced. It will launch for Switch on September 7. Sonic Colors Ultimate will feature a baby Sonic keychain at retail. SEGA is also planning a Digital Deluxe version featuring early access, exclusive music, gold and silver wearables, exclusive player icons, and Sonic movie boost.
Sonic Colors is making a triumphant return on modern systems

It's Sonic stream day, and does it feel like E3 is here already? Because it's kind of here. In what might be the biggest news of the week, Sega has announced that Sonic Colors is getting a remaster. Described as "better than ever," the re-release is called "Sonic Colors Ultimate," and will arrive on September 7.
Sonic Colors: Ultimate is a remaster, but it looks brand new

If you’ve ever played Sonic the Hedgehog and have looked forward to a return to greatness on a modern console, now would appear to be the time to get excited. The game Sonic Colors was originally released on Nintendo Wii and – shocker – Nintendo DS. It was first developed all the way back in 2008, just after the release of Sonic Unleashed. It was a strange time – and a great time for a great game to get lost on a console. Now, it’s time for that classic to return on a modern place to play.
Sonic Colours Ultimate speeds onto Xbox later this year

The recent Sonic 30th Anniversary livestream announced the return of Sega's mascot in Sonic Colours Ultimate. Sonic Colours Ultimate might not be a surprise to many of you after the game was accidentally revealed in a store listing by a French retailer in December 2020. Well, now the cat’s out of the bag and we can all rejoice in the knowledge that the super hedgehog will make a return on Xbox later this year. Announced during the Sonic 30th Anniversary livestream, Sonic Colours Ultimate will be a full upgrade of 2010’s Sonic Colours, and developed by Blind Squirrel Entertainment. On top of the remaster we can expect to see a new game mode, gameplay enhancements, additional features, and a fresh coat of paint on the visuals. It’s going to be great fun playing this on the latest consoles, and seeing the sound-barrier-defying blue hedgehog in as many frames as possible on our screens.
Sonic Origins Spin Dashes To "The Latest Platforms" Next Year

We're kinda assuming that includes the Nintendo Switch family of systems, although Sega was weirdly non-specific when it came to mentioning platforms. In fact, details were somewhat thin on the ground, but what was mentioned will surely excite fans of the hedgehog's 2D classics. While it apparently doesn't include as...
Where to go fast and pre-order Sonic Colours Ultimate

With Sonic Colours Ultimate announced and set to release in September, now is the time to get your pre-orders in. During Sega’s Sonic Central broadcast, they announced a myriad of games and merchandise to celebrate the Blue Blur’s 30th anniversary. Among game compilations and other media, one thing stood out though–Sonic Colours Ultimate. A remastered version of the beloved Wii game, Sonic fans will be able to play this 3D Sonic title on modern consoles come September 7.
Sonic Central debuts Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Sonic 2022 and mobile partnerships

Sega has revealed several new Sonic the Hedgehog games, partnerships and events surrounding the 30th anniversary of the Blue Blur. The biggest of which - unveiled during the Japanese firm's first Sonic Central digital presentation - was Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 Nintendo Wii exclusive that will arrive on Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 7th, 2021.
'Sonic Colors: Ultimate' Release Date Revealed in Gorgeous New Teaser Trailer for the Remaster

Thanks to SEGA's Sonic Central event today, we have a colorful bit of news about an upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog game that might have some fans very happy. It seems that the team behind everyone's favorite electric-blue hedgehog is reaching back into the not-so-distant past for a remaster of Sonic Colors. This 2010 game saw Sonic racing through a perilous amusement part created by Dr. Eggman in order to save alien creatures known as Wisps. Now, in Sonic Colors: Ultimate, you'll get to relive that adventure in a bold new way. And as other news from today's Sonic Central revealed, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Sonic and the Wisps: A new animated series tie-in called Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps arrives this summer. Sonic Colors: Ultimate arrives soon afterwards on September 7th, 2021.