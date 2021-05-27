Twist Your Stitches for a Big Graphic Statement in the Earth Folk Sweater

Nail art is a beautiful way to let your personality shine, and although there are many trends to choose from, the angelic-inspired artwork is undoubtedly one of the best. Angels represent many things to different people. To the religious, they are messengers of God, but they are also associated with love, goodness, purity, hope, and protection for others. There are many ways to try out this look, too, from bold black and gold combinations that demand attention and make a statement to more subtle and laid-back options such as an ombre or a dreamy pink base coat. For those who want a magical appearance, you can paint little clouds or hearts. That said, the best thing about angel nails is that many of them are so easy to create at home. All you need is your favorite lacquers and stickers. Keep reading for all the inspiration for your next fancy manicure.