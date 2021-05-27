Almighty: Kill Your Gods Preview – an ambitious looter RPG that needs a spark
Between genre juggernauts such as Warframe and Destiny, and newcomers like Outriders, it’s no easy feat for a small developer to make their mark in the ominously monickered ‘lifestyle game’ genre. Even unbelievably successful iterations on the ‘play this thing literally forever in pursuit of new shinies’ formula go through a constant process of balancing, updates, and tweaks. Bearing this in mind, it’s no real mark of shame that the current Early Access build of Almighty: Kill Your Gods has a long way to go.www.thesixthaxis.com