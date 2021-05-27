Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Almighty: Kill Your Gods Preview – an ambitious looter RPG that needs a spark

By Dominic L
TheSixthAxis
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween genre juggernauts such as Warframe and Destiny, and newcomers like Outriders, it’s no easy feat for a small developer to make their mark in the ominously monickered ‘lifestyle game’ genre. Even unbelievably successful iterations on the ‘play this thing literally forever in pursuit of new shinies’ formula go through a constant process of balancing, updates, and tweaks. Bearing this in mind, it’s no real mark of shame that the current Early Access build of Almighty: Kill Your Gods has a long way to go.

www.thesixthaxis.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Looter#Outriders#Mcdonalds#Brylcreemed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits preview: a charming God of War/Pikmin mash-up

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is the first game from new studio Ember Lab. Its first trailer made it look like a cute romp through a forest overtaken by darkness, but after spending over an hour with a hands-on demo of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, I’ve learned it’s surprisingly difficult. Kena may look like the latest from Pixar, but the final mini-boss I encountered kicked my ass up, down, and sideways.
TechnologyTwinfinite

Coromon Preview – Modernizing a Classic RPG Formula

Coromon is a new RPG that’s confidently stepping foot in the monster tamer/creature collector genre. And it’s doing this by modernizing well-known elements of GBA-era games while adding its own unique gameplay elements and design choices. Coromon’s storyline has you assume the role of a young hero who joins a...
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Up Your Virtual Tabletop RPG with the Latest Assets Humble Bundle

If you’re playing Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop RPG on a virtual tabletop like Roll20, Frog God Games and Humble Bundle have teamed up to elevate your games. Thanks to the Virtual Tabletop Maps bundle (affiliate link), you can purchase $366 worth of fantasy maps and tokens for only $18! There are maps for dungeons, towns, the world, ships, and much more. Plus, there are tokens for weapons, monsters, traps, animals, and more.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

LOST EPIC Early Access Preview – Get in loser, we’re slaying gods

You begin LOST EPIC as you do in so many other games, as a formless figure exploring a wasteland. Brought to the abode of a startlingly anime witch called Cecilia, you are given form and a voice and instructed that you are one of a group of knights called God Slayers, and that it is your destiny to take out the New Gods to free the world from their control. So, basically your average Tuesday for anyone who plays video games.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to play Bio’s Zone Wars Trio in Fortnite – Cosmic Summer Quest

The Cosmic Quest challenges have arrived in Fortnite, and players will need to find the Bio’s Zone Wars Trio creative mode to be able to complete some of the challenges. This is actually a little awkward, as there has been a couple of iterations of the mode and the game is not entirely clear about which one you need to load into to finish the challenges.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Thymesia' Gameplay Trailer Shows Fast 'Sekiro'-Style Combat

"Thymesia" features a mix of "Bloodborne" and "Sekiro's" combat mechanics. The game's combat is fast and lethal with an emphasis on stringing combos. "Thymesia" uses a power system that summons spectral weapons for players to use. An official game trailer for the upcoming fast-paced action “Souls”-like game “Thymesia” was recently...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Rise of the Underworlds trailer announces the next Runeterra set

The final expansion for the Empires of the Ascended set has been announced for Legends of Runeterra. A Rise of the Underworlds trailer recently released, announcing it as the third expansion. This set follows Empires of the Ascended and Guardians of the Ancient, which brought the Shurima region to the game. This expansion will contain 40 new cards, including three new champions and new cosmetics. Two of those champions we can see in the animated launch trailer, Ekko and Pyke. It will also bring a new keyword to the game, Lurk.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Hero Castle War: Tower Attack

Clash giants and gain their power. Upgrade your hero by claiming a strong magic sword and slaying a dragon with it. Be c…. Clash giants and gain their power. Upgrade your hero by claiming a strong magic sword and slaying a dragon with it. Be careful, you have to pick the right enemy to fight effectively. A mistake in calculation could lead to disaster. Clear all towers in the castle to win the game. FEATURES: - Real challenging tower puzzle - Multiple kinds of enemies: archer, shield, dragon with unique abilities - A lot of magical swords to boost your powers - Cool animation of stickman heroes.
Technologytheawesomer.com

Returning to an RPG

Joel Haver makes fun of what it’s like to pick up and start playing a role-playing video game that you haven’t played in a while. His observations on the mundane side quests and the NPCs are especially on-the-nose. Along the way, he worked in a few references to his previous game parody videos.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

A-Train Classic - Lunatic Dawn English Translation - Game mod - Download

Lunatic Dawn English Translation is a mod for Lunatic Dawn: Passage of the Book, created by MeshGearFox. It’s fan-made translation for Lunatic Dawn - Passage of the Book. The game is a non-linear RPG in which you can create your own character anywhere in the world and travel freely as you desire. Take on jobs, deliver items, explore various dungeons & buildings, hunt down criminals, assassinate people, start fights in towns, steal, buy a house, raise a family & get married, be a good person or a murderous cutthroat, or save the world from ultimate evil! The choices are limitless in this game! The only thing you are bound to is can you survive the decisions that you choose to follow?
Books & Literaturebeastsofwar.com

Hobby book keeping - Armoured Demon

I remember painting a Gnoll for Rangers of Shadow Deep. The only comment that stands out to me is that it was a little clean and why isn’t there any blood on his axe? I said that once he damages one of my men I’ll add some blood between games. I only half meant it but this is actually my intention this time.
Video Gamesfantasyflightgames.com

Heroes of Legend

Introducing the Print-and-Play Heroes of Legend for Legend of the Five Rings: The Card Game is now available to download. Read on for more information on this exciting addition to the game from Game Designer Tyler Parrot. While the Under Fu Leng’s Shadow expansion serves as a capstone to Legend...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance – PS5, PS4

I never got into Dungeons & Dragons, so when the call went up to review Dark Alliance I was a little unsure – would I know what was going on? Would it be a bit too heavy on the lore and light on the gameplay? I mean, I can tell a Demon from a Dwarf but that’s as far as my fantasy-knowledge goes.
Video Gamesgamingtrend.com

The Legend Returns — Legend of Mana Remastered Review

Released in 1999, Legend of Mana is a really old game. One that’s older than I am in fact, and one that I feel is very underappreciated. The game takes a lot of creative liberties, making it stand out among the rest in the series. Legend of Mana begins in...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Scarlet Nexus review — Our powers combined

Scarlet Nexus, if you can’t tell via a cursory glance, is a game with a very strong manga/anime influence. Since you likely have eyes, you’ve almost certainly noticed this. As such, if you don’t like manga or anime, you probably won’t find the game particularly interesting. The game is billed as an action RPG and some of its key personnel were involved in past Tales games, but that doesn’t quite get across what the game is exactly. Instead of an action RPG, I’d call it part action game, part visual novel. The action is a bit simpler than I’d hoped, but it’s still entertaining and fairly unique in some respects.
Video Gamesgeekdad.com

Kickstarter Tabletop Alert: Play With Light in ‘KROMA’

Blend colors to form your target in this abstract strategy game. KROMA is a color-based tile-laying game for 2 or 3 players, ages 13 and up, and takes about 10–20 minutes to play. It’s currently seeking funding on Kickstarter. Although the listing says 13+, I think the game’s rules and concept are simple enough that you could play with much younger players, and even kids as young as 5 or 6 would probably enjoy making patterns and combining colors. The primary age restriction would be with the components themselves, since the board has LED lighting and the colored pieces are laser-cut acrylic with sharp corners.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Battlefield 2042's rumoured BattleHub to host remasters of classic maps

DICE LA could be neck-deep in working on a standalone game mode which will give the players a chance to drop into some classic maps remastered for BF2042. Codenamed "BattleHub" the mode would re-introduce some fan-favourite maps from previous games into the upcoming title. The information should be taken with...