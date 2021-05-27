Almighty: Kill Your Gods Preview – an ambitious looter RPG that needs a spark

Scarlet Nexus, if you can’t tell via a cursory glance, is a game with a very strong manga/anime influence. Since you likely have eyes, you’ve almost certainly noticed this. As such, if you don’t like manga or anime, you probably won’t find the game particularly interesting. The game is billed as an action RPG and some of its key personnel were involved in past Tales games, but that doesn’t quite get across what the game is exactly. Instead of an action RPG, I’d call it part action game, part visual novel. The action is a bit simpler than I’d hoped, but it’s still entertaining and fairly unique in some respects.