IRVINE, CALIF. – The Titans kicked off Day Two of the Big West Outdoor Track & Field Championships with Senior Iesha Hamm defending her title has Big West Champion in the women's high jump after clearing 1.76m (5'9.25"). Hamm would be the first woman in school history to win the women's high jump in back-to-back seasons. Alexis Vincent-Walker made her way onto the podium as well with a third-place finish after clearing 1.66m (5'5.25"). To round out the scorers in the women's high jump, Jelani Minix tied for seventh to add 1.5 points to the women's team total.