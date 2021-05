Machine embroidery can be used with quilts in so many ways. In this eBook, we’ll cover a variety of techniques that explain how to use embroidery designs. Whether you’re an experienced quilter or you’re looking to create your first quilted project, adding machine embroidery to your project opens up a new world of creative possibilities. Machine embroidery can be used with quilts in so many ways. In this eBook, we’ll cover a variety of techniques that explain how to use embroidery designs to do the following: